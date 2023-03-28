Rural Texas health system provides industry-leading innovation in Wilson County

Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Connally Memorial Medical Center (CMMC), today announced that CMMC is implementing the new Philips Incisive CT as part of the healthcare system's latest investment in innovation to support the rural Texas communities it serves. The Incisive CT delivers powerful AI-driven applications, streamlining workflows for routine exam planning and preparation and patient positioning to shorten exam times, for an improved patient and staff experience.

According to the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH), there are 158 rural hospitals in Texas that provide care to over 3.1 million Texans, including CMMC, a rural hospital in south Texas that supports the 50,000+ residents of Wilson County, residing 20 miles outside of San Antonio. These rural hospitals serve 12% of the Texas population but cover emergency and local hospital care for 85% of the state's geography. These statistics highlight the importance of investment in rural hospitals such as Connally Memorial Medical Center and the impact they can have on the health of local communities.

"We're committed to providing high-quality medical care closer to home for our residents, and the new Philips diagnostic imaging solution will allow us to expand screenings and care to provide an important addition to our healthcare system," said Bob Gillespie, chief executive officer of Connally. "The system will allow our staff to give residents of Wilson County access to the same innovations they find in San Antonio, but it will also allow them more time to focus on what is most important patient care."

The system offers many advanced reporting tools with a broad clinical focus that simplifies the radiologist's review and supports increased diagnostic confidence. It also helps reduce the burden on IT resources by providing advanced interoperability for integration with a variety of existing informatics systems (e.g. EMRs), the latest security architecture and predictive maintenance of equipment to help optimize uptime and prevent avoidable and costly disruptions to patient care. Together, these benefits will help provide a better experience for clinicians, greater focus on the patient experience and improved patient outcomes.

