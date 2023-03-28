Industrial Grade SIM Cards Connect IoT Devices in Rugged Environments

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced that it has added an industrial grade SIM card to its portfolio of IoT SIM and eSIM solutions. With this addition, Soracom now offers both standard and industrial-grade eSIMs and SIM cards, as well as iSIM capability.

The Soracom Industrial SIM card is designed for M2M/IoT applications where environmental conditions demand a rugged solution and a card-type SIM is preferred to an eSIM. The Industrial SIM supports Mini, Micro or Nano form factors (2FF, 3FF or 4FF) and offers a special coating as well as enhanced chip characteristics to limit erosion and resist extremes of temperature, humidity, and vibration.

Like all Soracom IoT SIMs, the new Industrial SIM is fully compatible with current GSMA M2M eUICC specifications and provides pay-per-use cellular data including 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, and Cat-M1 coverage where available in more than 160 countries. Access to Soracom's industry-leading connectivity management platform and API is included at no additional cost, along with a library of cloud-native platform services designed specifically to accelerate IoT deployment and ensure success at scale.

"Feed manufacturers across North America trust BinSentry to monitor thousands of feed bins, automate inventory and improve decision making," said Nathan Hoel, CTO and Co-Founder of BinSentry. "In these rugged environments our gear faces rapid temperature changes, and constant dust and vibration. We have tried many IoT SIM cards and if it can't resist failure in these conditions, we can't use it. Soracom's industrial SIM delivers a connection we can count on, and Soracom's smart lifecycle management allows us to optimize our network for performance and cost."

"Every day, we help customers around the world and across industries offload heavy lifting to the cloud on terms that make sense for IoT," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and Co-Founder of Soracom. "An industrial-grade SIM card with eUICC capabilities complements our industrial IoT eSIM offerings and lets our customers deploy connected solutions seamlessly in challenging environments, ensuring optimal form factors and maximum durability tailored to their use cases."

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 5 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005422/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Calysto Communications

jschneider@calysto.com

O: 404-266-2060, ext. 507