Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Williams Racing and Kraken announce a major new global partnership, with the world-leading and trusted crypto platform becoming the team's first ever Official Crypto and Web3 Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005605/en/

Source: Williams Racing

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's largest digital asset platforms with over 10 million clients worldwide trading more than 200 crypto assets and six fiat currencies available through its mobile app and state-of-the-art trading platform.

Kraken's mission is to empower people with new ways to connect and transact. Kraken has a track record of providing secure and seamless access to crypto through versatile funding options and a comprehensive product offering. In 2022, Kraken launched a digital collectibles marketplace to enable its clients to explore this exciting new ecosystem.

Kraken and Williams Racing share a legacy of success and values of innovation, integrity, and a commitment to provide excellent experiences for both fans and clients. As the first partnership of its kind for Kraken, it represents an opportunity to engage with fans and crypto holders in exciting new ways in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Kraken branding will adorn the FW45 halo and rear wing for the remainder of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season, as well as adorn driver race suits and team caps. In line with Kraken's commitment to driving global awareness and adoption of crypto, the rear wing will showcase KrakenNFT customer-owned digital collectibles artwork from leading third-party NFT projects at select Grands Prix. Williams and Kraken will also collaborate on the design of limited-edition caps for select Grands Prix.

Putting the fans and community at the heart of its activations, Kraken will also participate at selected Williams Racing fanzone initiatives throughout the season, with pop-up experiences in cities throughout the calendar.

During the partnership, Kraken will also produce content and experiences to educate and engage fans about the value and mission of crypto and Web3.

James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing: "We are proud that Kraken is entering Formula 1 with Williams Racing, bringing together two of the most trusted and longest standing brands in our respective industries. We're excited to get the partnership underway to offer our fans cutting-edge crypto and Web3 experiences, while also enabling Kraken to reach new institutional clients and businesses through our network and events."

Mayur Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraken: "Kraken's partnership with Williams Racing shows what is possible when you combine a great mission with excellence, innovation and breakthrough performance. These are both iconic brands that have stood the test of time. We're excited to engage with both Kraken's and Williams Racing's global communities, showcasing the power and life-changing impact of crypto and Web3."

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD. Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. In 2022, Kraken launched a custodial NFT marketplace. Kraken is trusted by more than 10 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, around-the-clock online support. Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken iOS and Android apps, and through the Cryptowatch iOS, Android and Desktop apps.

Kraken holds multiple licences in its key jurisdictions. In the UK, Kraken is a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registered cryptoasset business, and also operates an FCA authorised Investment Firm through its subsidiary Crypto Facilities. For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Williams Racing

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited's core competencies are the design and development of racing cars to compete in the Formula One World Championship. As one of the world's leading Formula One teams, the company has secured 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since its foundation in 1977. Nine of these titles have been won in the Constructors' Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers' Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005605/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Alex Rapoport, press@kraken.com