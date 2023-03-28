InspereX Appoints Marshall Nicholson President of Technologies

Former President of ICE Bonds to Drive Strategy for Firm's Fixed Income Technology

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / InspereXSM, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Marshall Nicholson has been appointed President of InspereX Technologies. Mr. Nicholson will report to John DesPrez III, CEO of InspereX.

Mr. Nicholson will be focused on further developing and executing strategy for BondNav, the InspereX fixed income technology platform serving institutional investors, RIAs, banks, and broker-dealers. He will support firm-wide growth through enhanced services and engagements with key client segments, while also initiating and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Mr. Nicholson is the former President of ICE Bonds, responsible for ICE BondPoint, a leading fixed income marketplace offering deep liquidity, price discovery, and execution to broker-dealers and institutional investors. Earlier, he served as President of Millennium Advisors, LLC, President of Knight BondPoint, Inc., and Executive Vice President of ValuBond. Most recently, Mr. Nicholson was a Senior Advisor to SumRidge Partners, LLC, a technology-driven fixed income market maker.

Speaking to Mr. Nicholson's appointment, Mr. DesPrez said: "We're delighted to welcome Marshall to the InspereX team. He has an impressive track record with over 20 years of experience in fixed income technology, plus a keen understanding of the marketplace. We look forward to his leadership in our technology efforts and his vision for increasingly innovative solutions to our clients' fixed income needs."

Mr. Nicholson earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Georgia.

"Thanks to technology, the speed of fixed income market transformation has accelerated tenfold in recent years, making it a very exciting time to be joining InspereX," Mr. Nicholson said. "The firm has made great strides in its fixed income technology platform, with solutions that deliver comprehensive real-time data aggregation and tools that help users customize and simplify their experience with the markets. I look forward to building on the firm's success and working closely with our clients to improve their productivity and enhance their outcomes."

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income market data across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 1,500 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $705 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

