Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: A0B7E5 ISIN: US2026081057 Ticker-Symbol: FDU 
Frankfurt
28.03.23
08:01 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,61 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2023
Commercial Vehicle Group: CVG Releases First ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Practices

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced today the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Annual Report. The report details CVG's three main ESG focus areas:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

  1. Maximizing positive impact on the environment and reducing our carbon footprint
  2. Increasing diversity and community involvement
  3. Ensuring ethical business practices for all stakeholders

CVG President and CEO, Harold Bevis, emphasized the importance of integrating ESG into the organization saying, "We believe that our commitment to ESG performance not only makes good business sense but is also crucial to our long-term success and to the future of our planet. We are excited to share our progress and our future plans in our first ESG report."

One of the major goals highlighted in the report is CVG's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by 50% in 10 years. The company plans to achieve this through a combination of renewable energy sources, increased energy efficiency, and waste reduction measures.

The Social section of the report emphasizes the importance of safety and CVG's below-industry average incident rate, and shares some of the social causes that employees contributed to in 2022. It also outlines the organization's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through the implementation of training programs and initiatives to promote equal opportunities and respect for all individuals within the organization.

The Governance portion of CVG's ESG report showcases members of the Board of Directors and corporate oversight initiatives, with information about and links to the organization's key governance documents.

CVG's first ESG report is a significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

As Harold Bevis notes, "ESG leadership and performance is a journey, and we are committed to continuous improvement and progress towards a more sustainable future."

The full report can be read by clicking here.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products are available at www.cvgrp.com.

Contact Information
Sarah Littlefield
PR Specialist
sarah.littlefield@cvgrp.com

SOURCE: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746136/CVG-Releases-First-ESG-Report-Highlighting-Commitment-to-Sustainability-and-Ethical-Practices

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
