HP Inc.: HP Boosts Gaming Solutions for Awe-Inspiring Experiences

Incredible performance, visuals, and portability with OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, offering the first mini-LED screen on an OMEN laptop designed for gamers and creators.

Powerful upgrades for new OMEN 16 and high-performance enabled on the mainstream Victus 16.

Together, OMEN and HyperX engineer seamless audio with the world's first 1 gaming PCs with instant headset pairing for lowest latency audio experiences 2 .

Immersive OMEN monitors with nine new additions to the line-up featuring solutions for play and work.

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Amplify Partner Conference, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) announced its latest line-up of gaming hardware and software designed to bring gamers everything they need to enjoy the games they love. The new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, OMEN 16 Laptop, Victus 16 Laptop, and a vast range of stunning OMEN monitors offer casual, hobbyist, lifestyle, and hardcore gamers the power and flexibility to play and work hard. To bring everything together, new enhancements in OMEN Gaming Hub offer a variety of performance and personalization features.

People everywhere seek devices that can adapt to hybrid play and work. Sixty-two percent of gamers prefer a PC that fits their entire life instead of being used for gaming only3. With a billion new gamers entering the space in the last seven years4 and 84 percent of them using games to connect with others with similar interests5, gaming devices enable access to countless games and corresponding communities.

"The gaming world continues to grow in popularity, plunging more people into exciting and immersive worlds to escape, compete, and connect with others," said Gagan Singh, General Manager of HyperX and Head of HP Gaming Strategy. "HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they're gaming, creating, or connecting with friends and communities."





Gamers are empowered with a world-class ecosystem delivering the best experiences

Blazing Fast Gameplay with Cutting-Edge Power to Create





Blazing Fast Gameplay with Cutting-Edge Power to Create

Lifestyle gamers want hybrid devices that give them the power to play the most demanding AAA games and performance to handle most graphically intensive creative activities including multitasking, accelerate 3D models rendering, or when using powerful creative tools like Adobe software suite. The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop was built for gaming and creation with a cutting-edge screen, premium slim chassis, and high-end internal components.

The new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop embraces hybrid lifestyle gaming with:

Stunningly Bright Visuals : Immersive and perfect for content creation, the first ever mini-LED display on an OMEN device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, lifestyle gamers can see more screen real-estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography with enhanced vertical content viewing. Achieving a peak brightest of 1,180 nits 6 , HDR 1000 7 , and a 240Hz refresh rate 8 , games, creative projects, and entertaining content will look stunningly vibrant and clear, even in sunlight.

: Immersive and perfect for content creation, the first ever mini-LED display on an OMEN device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, lifestyle gamers can see more screen real-estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography with enhanced vertical content viewing. Achieving a peak brightest of 1,180 nits , HDR 1000 , and a 240Hz refresh rate , games, creative projects, and entertaining content will look stunningly vibrant and clear, even in sunlight. Lavish and Portable Design : Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device is the first and only OMEN Laptop to utilize a magnesium frame 9 to deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP 10 to date at under 2.1kg and 19.9mm. Combined with a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers and creators a premium on-the-go experience with long lasting battery life.

: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device is the first and only OMEN Laptop to utilize a magnesium frame to deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP to date at under 2.1kg and 19.9mm. Combined with a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers and creators a premium on-the-go experience with long lasting battery life. Blazing Performance : Push games and applications to their limits with up to a 13 th Gen Intel ® Core i9-13900HX mobile processor 11 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs to play the latest hits or power intensive compute work with ease. Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power 12 within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two to create extra headroom and optimize performance based on the activity occurring in the game or application.

: Push games and applications to their limits with up to a 13 Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs to play the latest hits or power intensive compute work with ease. Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two to create extra headroom and optimize performance based on the activity occurring in the game or application. Cool Design: The laptop stays cool while playing top titles and even under intense multi-application workloads with advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling featuring a new square vent design, yielding more air intake to significantly improve airflow and skin temperature.



Hybrid gaming makes waves with the OMEN Transcend 16, complete with the first mini-LED display

and use of a lightweight magnesium aluminum frame9 on an OMEN device.







Extreme Performance to Play Anything

HP is also announcing the next generation OMEN 16 Laptop for hardcore gamers. This is the most powerful OMEN 16 yet, with a gen-over-gen improvement of 119 percent FPS in Cyberpunk 207713. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core i9-13900HX mobile processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS mobile processor11 for ultra-fast in-game computations. Graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4080 Laptop GPU ensures every pixel is rendered at lighting speeds on up to a QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time14.

OMEN Transcend 16 and OMEN 16 Laptops enable users to:

Play and Work Hard : With up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCIe®? Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation.

: With up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCIe®? Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation. Answer the Call: Be it for team chat to defeat the latest boss encounter, or to talk with community members, utilize the all-new FHD15 camera16 with a manual shutter door to be secure. For the OMEN Transcend 16 specifically, the addition of Windows Hello Facial recognition enables biometric identification to help make the log-in experience quick and secure.



Introducing the most powerful OMEN 16 ever created13 with upgrades

across the board in CPU, GPU, and display speeds.





Seamless Ecosystem with HyperX

Seamless connectivity is a critical part of any gamer's wireless headset experience. For the first time, HyperX and OMEN together engineered the world's first1 gaming laptops with an embedded module for intuitive audio pairing and ultra-low latency solution via a bundled HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset option2. Enabled on OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop and OMEN 16 Laptop, this quick and easy configuration allows for anyone to step into a seamless gaming experience with impeccable audio out of the box.

HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and microphones complement all the announced OMEN and Victus products for the ultimate gaming ecosystem.



HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset





High-Performance Mainstream Gaming

Ninety percent of Gen Z reports regularly playing and engaging with games, and Generation Alpha cites gaming as making up the quantity of leisure time at 21 percent17. These audiences need a device that adapts to how they play and live and the Victus 16 Laptop delivers this with high performance in a mainstream device. Elevated through OMEN Dynamic Power, users can start their gaming journeys with the flexibility for schoolwork, entertainment, and content creation.

Victus 16 Laptop empowers those starting their gaming journeys to:

Chill Out : Victus now features HP's robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution on select models 18 as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures and keep things frosty when the action in game is getting hot.

: Victus now features HP's robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution on select models as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures and keep things frosty when the action in game is getting hot. Level Up : Playing on a Victus laptop has never been more impressive with up to 13 th Gen Intel ® Core i7-13700HX mobile processors or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS mobile processor 11 . Graphics options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX Laptop 4070 GPU ensures the top titles look stunning.

: Playing on a Victus laptop has never been more impressive with up to or up to an . Graphics options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX Laptop 4070 GPU ensures the top titles look stunning. Flex that Style: Coming in bold color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, and 1-Zone RGB keyboard option, finding the right look that fits your vibe has never been easier.







The new Victus 16 Laptop becomes the first Victus device

to add OMEN Tempest Cooling for top-flight thermals18.





New Gaming Monitor Portfolio

No matter how people use their monitors - for PC or console gaming, work, entertainment, or some fun content creation - HP's new OMEN monitor line-up of monitors is offered in a wide range of sizes and features designed for today's hybrid life.

The showpiece of the new line-up is the OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor. With one-in-four gamers using their displays plugged into a console,19 it adds HDMI 2.1 support, allowing for seamless, easy gameplay on next-gen consoles. It also showcases OMEN's first-ever KVM switch20 to enable the control of multiple devices, be it a PC, laptop, or console, via one keyboard, monitor, and mouse. The OMEN 27k also delivers an ultra-premium experience including 4K21 resolution, color gamut up to DCI-P3 95%8, a fast 144 Hz refresh rate8, and ARGB lighting.

HP's newly announced family of OMEN gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes

to bring fun for play and productivity for work.





The OMEN 24, OMEN 27, OMEN 27q, OMEN 32q, and OMEN 32c gaming monitors all come with the industry standard 165Hz refresh rate8, and plug and play connectivity22. The OMEN 27s and OMEN 27qs contain the same features but up to a 240Hz refresh rate8 to push frames in competitive play. Designed for those who want to feel widely immersed in grand-scale games and MMOs or utilize added workspace in content creation or spreadsheets, the OMEN 34c offers a 1500r curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio8.

OMEN Monitor Portfolio offers:

Bright yet Quick : With seventy-one percent of gamers 23 listing HDR as one of the most critical features in a gaming monitor, each monitor has HDR 24 and AMD FreeSync Premium 25 , with the OMEN 27s, OMEN 27qs, and OMEN 27k feature VESA DisplayHDR 400 7 24 for extremely vibrant colors.

: With seventy-one percent of gamers listing HDR as one of the most critical features in a gaming monitor, each monitor has HDR and AMD FreeSync Premium , with the OMEN 27s, OMEN 27qs, and OMEN 27k feature VESA DisplayHDR 400 for extremely vibrant colors. Clear, Colorful, and Loud : All monitors have at least VESA ClearMR5000 to ensure even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur. The OMEN 32c, OMEN 27s, and OMEN 27qs, step it up with VESA ClearMR 6000 26 . To personalize your gaming space with extra color, the OMEN 27s and 27qs join the 27k in featuring ARGB lighting that is customizable in OMEN Light Studio within OMEN Gaming Hub 27 . For those who want to take a break from their headset, the OMEN 34c, 27s, 27qs, and 27k include 2 x 3W integrated speakers to get straight to jamming out.

: All monitors have at least VESA ClearMR5000 to ensure even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur. The OMEN 32c, OMEN 27s, and OMEN 27qs, step it up with VESA ClearMR 6000 . To personalize your gaming space with extra color, the OMEN 27s and 27qs join the 27k in featuring ARGB lighting that is customizable in OMEN Light Studio within OMEN Gaming Hub . For those who want to take a break from their headset, the OMEN 34c, 27s, 27qs, and 27k include 2 x 3W integrated speakers to get straight to jamming out. Stylish yet Comfortable: Comes with a premium look without sacrificing ergonomic features, allowing gaming and work in comfort. All new monitors feature a stand with height adjustment, tilt, and pivot, delivering on the ergonomic needs. For those who'd like to mount their monitor, they have support for VESA compatibility.

Optimize, Personalize, and Play with OMEN Gaming Hub

All products announced today are enhanced with powerful new OMEN Gaming Hub features for optimized and personalized PC experiences for gamers and creators. Beginning with Processor Core Affinity Optimization within OMEN Optimizer, users will experience up to a 10 percent improvement in FPS28. This adds up quickly during gameplay to create a smoother, more reliable experience. The addition of ECO Mode yields up to 20 percent longer battery life29 and up to a 7 dB reduction in fan noise in OMEN and Victus Laptops for quieter gaming sessions and extended battery life30. Combined with other features such as Performance Mode, Network Booster, System Vitals, and an integrated Cloud Gaming solution with NVIDIA's GeForce NOW high-performance cloud gaming service31, OMEN Gaming Hub enables your gaming devices to work better together for a more enjoyable and seamless experience.



OMEN Gaming Hub brings massive performance increases to all OMEN and Victus laptops

with features that increase FPS, battery life, and reduce fan noise.





Pricing and Availability32

The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com early this Spring at a starting price of $1,669.99. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com

The OMEN 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com early this Spring at a starting price of $1,299.99. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com.

The Victus 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com early this Spring at a starting price of $1,049.99.

The OMEN 24 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $199.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $249.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27s Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $349.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27q Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $299.99.

The OMEN 27qs Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $429.99 and is available to pre-order on BestBuy.com today.

The OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $579.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 32q Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $399.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 32c Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $379.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 34c Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $479.99.

For more information, visit our newsroom.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

1 Based on Gaming Laptop PCs with built-in wireless headset dongle in the market as of 3/1/2023. Special bundle SKU HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Headset? and OMEN by HP 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC Intel Core i7-13700HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU SKU/ OMEN by HP Transcend 16-inch Gaming Laptop PC Intel Core i7-13700HX /i9-13900HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU SKU only. In a regular wired connection, the typical audio latency is 5-10 ms. In a wireless connection, Bluetooth latency can go anywhere from an ideal 34 ms up to 100-300 ms for true wireless earbuds and headphones. Our HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Headset? with OMEN laptop solution is under testing and target latency is 40ms with 5% tolerance rate.

2 Bundle available on the HP.com store.

3 HP/Newzoo Gamer Segmentation Study 2022.

4 https://explodingtopics.com/blog/number-of-gamers

5 https://newsroom.accenture.com/news/global-gaming-industry-value-now-exceeds-300-billion-new-accenture-report-finds.htm

6 Peak brightness up to 1180 nits for highlights in 10% of the screen area while rest of the image is black. 600 nits when the full screen is on.

7 DisplayHDR is the high-performance Display Compliance Test Specification from VESA specifying HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality. See http://displayhdr.org for more details.

8 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

9 Front & keyboard parts: Mg-Al Stamping/ Bottom part: Al Stamping.

10 Weight and system dimensions may fluctuate due to configuration and manufacturing variances. Compare with 2016-2022 OMEN laptop category height and weight. OMEN Transcend 16 with Intel® Core i7-13700HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 8GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 70Whr battery SKU height 19.9mm and weight under 2100g.

11 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

12 Both modes are supported to calibrate the best and balanced power state. When CPU is less intensive, GPU can take advantage of CPU idle power and increase GPU TGP by NVIDIA Dynamic Boost. When CPU gets more stressed, OMEN Dynamic power will kick in to allocate power budget to CPU. With this we see a collaborative working model detecting the status of power need.

13 Tested on following systems on Cyberpunk 2077: OMEN 16 (2023) i7-13700HX/32GB DDR5-4800/RTX4080 Laptop GPU: 105fps OMEN 16 (2023) i7-13900HX/16GB DDR5-5600/RTX4070 Laptop GPU: 83fps OMEN 16 (2022) i7-12700H/32GB DDR5-4800/RTX3070Ti Laptop GPU: 48fps - Cyberpunk 2077 setting: Resolution: 2560*1440 Graphics preset: Raytracing Ultra (with DLSS Super Resolution set to Auto) Frame Generation is enabled on GeForce RTX40 Series graphics. In select models featuring RTX 4050/4060/4070.

14 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP 's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. (nits/ refresh rate/ aspect ratio).

15 FHD content required for FHD images.

16 Camera resolution refers to the image sensor active pixels. The actual image capture pixels depend on the app and/or aspect ratio selected.

17 Newzoo CI Games & Esports 2022.

18 In select models featuring RTX 4050/4060/4070.

19 HP Gaming D&A Study 2020

20 Compatible with Windows 10 and up and Mac. For KVM compatibility, if connected PCs do not have USB-C® port, user will need a USB-C® to A cable. Sold separately.

21 4K content required to view 4K resolution.

22 AC Power cord and DisplayPort cable included. All other cables sold separately.

23 HP Gaming D&A Study 2020

24 DisplayHDR is the high-performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification from VESA specifying HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality. See http://displayhdr.org for more details.

25 Requires a monitor and AMD Radeon graphics, both with FreeSync Premium support. AMD FreeSync Premium requires mandatory low framerate compensation and at least 120 Hz refresh rate at minimum FHD. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system manufacturer before purchase. GD-161.

26 VESA Certified ClearMR is the high-performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification from VESA that provides a clear numerical value based on the ratio of clear pixels to blurry pixels. See https://www.clearmr.org/ for more details.

27 Account required for full functionality. See OMEN Gaming Hub terms and conditions.

28 Based on HP internal testing using Affinity Core Booster running Cyberpunk 2077 with in-game FPS counter. Performance FPS increase based on HP laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD LED Display. Calculation is based on FPS (Frames Per Second) during gameplay. Single-threaded games will not benefit as much from this optimization feature. Improvement level is dependent on specific PC setup/configuration.

29 Based on HP internal testing using the Windows ADK on Edge Browsing. Performance increase based on HP laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX, Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, MiniLED 2.5K display. Up to 20% is the testing difference between Balanced Mode and ECO Mode (run on DC power).

30 Based on HP internal testing using Furmark GPU Stress and CPUID (CPU-Z) CPU Stress. Performance increase based on HP laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD LED Display. Up to 7db reduction is the testing difference between Balanced Mode and ECO Mode (DC power). Fan noise is reduced as a result of slower fan speed.

31 With OMEN Gaming Hub, users can access local games, and through NVIDIA GeForce NOW stream over 100 free to play games and over 1,500 paid games from digital stores including Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, and more.

32 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

