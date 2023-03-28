Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Revenue; Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Global Revenues Increase to $76.3 million

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 . All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Full Year 2022 and Recent Highlights

Record full year revenues of $76.3 million, up 5%, compared to 2021.

International sales of $59.02 million, up 13%, compared to 2021.

Net Income of $9.96 million or $ 1.71 per share.

Award-winning helmet category sales increase by 60%, compared to 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 41% to $7.1 million, compared to $5.02 million in 2021.

Winner of 2023 Design & Innovation Award for Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 and MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet.

Partnership with Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing Team and Expansion into Marathon Endurance Segment.

Leatt Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "By many important measures, 2022 was the best year in our Company's history. Total global revenues were $76.3 million, a 5% increase over 2021 which was itself a strong record year with a 88% increase over the prior year period. International sales grew by $6.68 million, or 13%, despite challenging market dynamics. Sales of some of our most innovative product categories, including helmets, footwear and technical apparel, all increased during 2022 by double digits over 2021. These products showcase our engineering and design teams ability to build exceptional products that appeal to large addressable global markets. We believe that our successes in these critical product areas bode very well for our future.

"The second half of 2022 proved to be a difficult period for the global MTB and MOTO industry. Covid supply chain dynamics, global geo-political issues, inflation, the strengthening of the US dollar and the resultant moderation in consumer demand have resulted in over-stocked inventory across brands at the global distribution and dealer level, and have caused a reduction in product purchases. Changes in our customer buying patterns have begun to filter through in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Although many consumers, distributors and dealers have noted that the Leatt brand continues to gain momentum backed by cutting-edge product innovation, the industry must digest stocking positions before it can return to the buying levels that will support the growth that we have experienced over the last several quarters.

"These market and economic conditions, directly affected our fourth quarter and year-end results, compared to 2021. Although full fiscal year 2022 sales of our more established neck brace and body armor categories were down by 36% and 6%, respectively, when compared to exceptionally strong 2021 sales, helmet sales increased by 60% and other products, parts and accessory sales that include our apparel category increased by 28% Net income for the year was $9.96 million, down 21% with a return on revenue of 13%. Earnings per share for the full year 2022 was $1.71 per basic share.

"Fourth quarter 2022 revenues were $10.9 million, a decrease of 53 percent compared to a very strong fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million, based on the decrease in revenues and a 17% increase in total operating costs driven by our investments in sales, product development and marketing of our growing product range and the development of a globally recognized consumer brand."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering team, along with our team of test riders, continue to innovate and enthusiastically create products that are recognized by the industry for their design excellence. In recent weeks we received yet another Design & Innovation award for our Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 and our MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet, the eighth time that Leatt has been honored for products, suited not only for the best racers in the world, but for a wide range of riders."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.9 million, down 53%, compared to $23.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($1.1) million or ($0.18) per basic and ($0.17) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenues for the full year 2022 were $76.3 million, up 5%, as compared to $72.5 million for the full year of 2021. The increase in global revenue is attributable to a 60% increase in helmet sales, and a 28% in increase in other products, parts and accessories sales that were partially offset by a 36% decrease in neck brace sales and a 6% decrease in body armor sales.

Net income for the full year 2022 was $9.9 million, or $1.71 per basic share and $1.62 per diluted share, down 21%, compared to $12.6 million or $2.29 per basic share and $2.07 per diluted share, for 2021.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.1 million and a current ratio of 4.25:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "While the current market dynamics are expected to continue for several quarters as our customers continue to digest inventory, with varying impacts on the different markets and geographical locations we sell to, we believe Leatt as a company and a brand is resilient and well-positioned for future growth and increased shareholder value. Despite the moderation in the exceptional consumer demand levels that the MOTO and MTB industry has experienced over the last several quarters, consumers are still riding and actively participating in outdoor activities - a trend we expect to continue.

"The second half of the year will also see Leatt's expansion into new areas in the global MTB and MOTO marketplace with well differentiated product categories that showcase innovation and our dedication to consumer adventure. We believe that this continued expansion will appeal to very large total addressable markets.

"Our first partnership with a professional endurance mountain biking team - The Orbea Leatt Speed Racing Company (SCR), a competitive force in cross country marathon and gravel racing, is an ideal partner for our shared vision of excellence in performance, innovation and design, and marks our entry into the endurance mountain biking world. In the coming year, SCR team athletes will showcase Leatt helmets and apparel as they compete in the Epic Series and select UCI MTB World Cup events.

"Our customers, dealers and distributors remain enthusiastic about the tremendous momentum and penetration that the Leatt brand and head-to-toe offering of exceptional protective gear have achieved over the last several quarters. Many of our innovative products are still in their infancy in terms of market share.

"As always, we remain focused on our strategy of bringing exceptional protective gear to a wider rider community."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its innovative and cutting edge pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to withstand any adverse impact on global supply chains and to meet customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021









ASSETS



2022

2021 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,102,945

$ 5,022,436 Short-term investments

-

58,262 Accounts receivable, net

12,839,597

12,660,936 Inventory, net

22,805,462

21,081,481 Payments in advance

1,047,137

1,610,640 Deferred asset, net

1,016,815

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,878,112

4,178,427 Total current assets

47,690,068

44,612,182









Property and equipment, net

3,104,336

3,128,086 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,092,170

1,393,213









Other Assets







Deposits

40,796

33,339









Total Assets

$ 51,927,370

$ 49,166,820









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,011,390

$ 14,617,671 Note payable, current

108,398

83,270 Operating lease liabilities, current

280,743

318,621 Deferred compensation, current

400,000

- Income taxes payable

3,382,700

2,738,818 Short term loan, net of finance charges

1,030,196

975,025 Total current liabilities

11,213,427

18,733,405









Deferred compensation, net of current portion

-

320,000 Note payable, net of current portion

141,967

189,249 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

811,427

1,074,592 Deferred tax liability, net

66,200

228,600









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares







authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares







authorized, 5,971,340 and 5,673,683 shares issued







and outstanding

130,309

130,162 Additional paid - in capital

10,645,497

9,230,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,081,143)

(779,268) Retained earnings

29,996,686

20,036,233 Total stockholders' equity

39,694,349

28,620,974









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 51,927,370

$ 49,166,820



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021











2022 2021









Revenues $ 76,335,539 $ 72,475,813









Cost of Revenues 45,202,712 41,029,710









Gross Profit 31,132,827 31,446,103









Product Royalty Income 240,044 182,698









Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 6,148,179 5,003,640

Commissions and consulting expenses 563,689 812,097

Professional fees 586,474 1,072,912

Advertising and marketing 3,342,791 2,170,788

Office lease and expenses 689,068 428,608

Research and development costs 2,179,996 1,826,846

Bad debt expense 474,019 222,250

General and administrative expenses 3,273,346 2,450,376

Depreciation 1,098,433 1,025,536

Total operating expenses 18,355,995 15,013,053









Income from Operations 13,016,876 16,615,748









Other Expenses





Interest and other expenses, net (13,550) (163)

Total other expenses (13,550) (163)









Income Before Income Taxes 13,003,326 16,615,585









Income Taxes 3,042,873 4,041,148









Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 9,960,453 $ 12,574,437









Net Income per Common Share





Basic $ 1.71 $ 2.29

Diluted $ 1.62 $ 2.07









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 5,821,119 5,480,375

Diluted 6,136,781 6,068,276









Comprehensive Income





Net Income $ 9,960,453 $ 12,574,437

Other comprehensive income, net of ($14,700) and ($1,000) deferred





income taxes in 2022 and 2021





Foreign currency translation (301,875) (216,568)









Total Comprehensive Income $ 9,658,578 $ 12,357,869









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021



2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 9,960,453 $ 12,574,437 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by



operating activities:



Depreciation 1,098,433 1,025,536 Deferred income taxes (162,400) 307,300 Stock-based compensation 1,158,997 866,740 Bad debts reserve 452,037 189,699 Inventory reserve (11,111) (408) Deferred asset allowance 105,071 - (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (23,006) 5,040 (Increase) decrease in:



Accounts receivable (630,698) (5,676,806) Deferred asset (1,121,886) - Inventory (1,712,870) (11,411,037) Payments in advance 563,503 (805,542) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,300,315 (2,069,237) Income tax refunds receivable - 2,964 Deposits (7,457) 360 Increase (decrease) in:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,606,281) 6,608,746 Income taxes payable 643,882 1,084,618 Deferred compensation 80,000 80,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,086,982 2,782,410





Cash flows from investing activities



Capital expenditures (1,144,173) (1,139,298) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 43,469 1,966 (Increase) decrease in short-term investments, net 58,262 (5) Net cash used in investing activities (1,042,442) (1,137,337)





Cash flows from financing activities



Issuance of common stock 255,800 26,000 Proceeds from note payable 58,075 272,519 Repayment of note payable to bank (80,229) - Proceeds from short-term loan, net 55,171 297,424 Net cash provided by financing activities 288,817 595,943





Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (252,848) (185,622)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,080,509 2,055,394





Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 5,022,436 2,967,042





Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 7,102,945 $ 5,022,436 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest $ 58,825 $ 28,276 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,576,091 $ 2,680,978





Other noncash investing and financing activities



Common stock issued for services $ 1,158,997 $ 866,740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

