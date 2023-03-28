Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 ISIN: US95082P1057 Ticker-Symbol: WP7 
Frankfurt
28.03.23
08:05 Uhr
130,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00135,0016:19
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2023 | 15:50
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Wesco International:


Wesco International, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

Wesco has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year. The GEI serves as a touchstone for companies seeking to track their progress in gender inclusion and how the implementation of diversity policies shape company performance across five pillars, including female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Wesco was one of 484 companies in the United States and one of 20 industrial companies included in the index this year.

John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco, said, "An inclusive and diverse work environment is essential to our ongoing business success. We value the unique talents, perspectives and experiences that our 20,000 associates around the world bring to work each and every day. We are very pleased that Wesco has again been recognized for our efforts in advancing gender equality by being named to Bloomberg's distinguished index for the fifth consecutive year."

To learn more about Wesco's commitments to Inclusion and Diversity, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746211/Wesco-Named-to-2023-Bloomberg-Gender-Equality-Index

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.