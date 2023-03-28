Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards has solidified their panel of accomplished industry moguls - from big brands to creative and media agencies. These astute professionals consist of marketing CMOs, Presidents and VPs, and their experience provides a multitude of perspectives while considering the award-worthy campaigns submitted.

Ajay Durani - Vice President of Marketing, DPAA

Andrew Mumford - Senior Manager of National Marketing, McDonald's

Axel Dumont - President, Cossette Media Canada

Gah-Yee Won - Head of Media Innovation & Growth Marketing, Intuit CG Canada

Guillaume Lavallée - Lead Designer, Wedge

Luis Areas - Director & Chairman of the Media Directors' Committee, Association of Creative Communications Agencies (A2C Quebec) / Vice President of Strategy & Business Development, Cartier

Raven Opatovsky - Head of Media & Digital Marketing, Tim Hortons

Shannon Lewis - President, Canadian Media Directors' Council (CMDC)

Susan Irving - Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products L.P.

Catherine Léveillé - Senior Media Strategy Advisor, Desjardins

Canadian Out-of-Home Awards 2023

"When reflecting on potential judges, our awards committee wanted to ensure we were including a variety of professionals from every corner of our industry," says Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB. "It's important that the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards consists of panelists who are not just experienced in visual design, but also understand the OOH medium, its capabilities, and what truly makes a successful campaign."

Catherine Léveillé, Senior Media Strategy Advisor at Desjardins, shares her enthusiasm towards the gala, as well as her participation as a judge: "I am very excited to be joining the panel of judges for the launch of The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards. This event is a great opportunity to gather as an industry and showcase how much OOH has to offer within a media mix or as a stand-alone media. I am also thrilled to be exposed to this new innovative, creative, and insight driven OOH campaigns that have shined in various cities across Canada."

As COMMB's media partner, BNN Bloomberg is featuring the inaugural awards on their website, where you can find the judges' panel as well as additional event information: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canadian-ooh-awards.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN OUT OF HOME AWARDS

The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards gala will be an all-encompassing industry celebration recognizing the creative, technical, and strategic achievements of agencies and advertisers for their out-of-home campaigns. Winning categories will be focused on innovation, data, use of programmatic/digital technology, audience targeting, 360 planning, and more.

ABOUT COMMB

COMMB is the national not-for-profit organization for the Canadian out-of-home (OOH) industry. Our membership base is comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech stacks, and OOH companies, large and small. COMMB is responsible for the collective marketing and measurement efforts for the OOH industry, developing proprietary audience measurement methodologies for a variety of OOH media formats, and ensuring the voice of OOH is at the forefront of media via broad marketing and communications initiatives.

