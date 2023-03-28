Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) provider, is pioneering the utilization of silicon carbide in automotive power packaging.

Amkor has a proven record of leadership in applications for automotive semiconductors, including body electronics and connectivity, vehicle controls, ADAS, and infotainment. For power conversion, Amkor offers a broad portfolio of solutions in discrete, integrated, and modular power. As the demand for electrification, renewable energy, and efficient power delivery continues to grow, Amkor is focusing increased effort on silicon carbide as it becomes a key candidate for material of choice in automotive and industrial power solutions.

There is a technological shift away from conventional silicon-only power solutions because of the proliferation of high switching power, high operating frequency applications. And that's where silicon carbide excels. Wide bandgap materials like silicon carbide are tremendously efficient and can allow EVs to charge faster and go further on a same-sized battery. That power conversion efficiency can help manufacturers meet their sustainability goals, as well.

Investments in silicon carbide processing technologies help further distinguish Amkor as a leading OSAT partner among automotive companies. High-volume silicon carbide dicing, heavy gauge wirebonding, copper clip, and burn-in services are all qualified to meet stringent automotive reliability requirements. Because of the higher temperature operating envelope of silicon carbide, Amkor leverages unique materials and processes-including sintering and high thermal mold compounds-that also provide greener alternatives to conventional, high-lead solder.

Companies that have large installed bases of silicon production are not necessarily equipped to ramp a smooth transition to silicon carbide. Amkor's significant investments in scale enable its customers to rapidly expand silicon carbide production with minimal capital expenditure, helping them aggressively pursue competitive advantage. They can do so knowing Amkor is strategically positioned in geographically-diverse locations-including Japan, Malaysia, and Portugal-that help them support global demand from regional production hubs.

"Amkor is one of the first OSATs to provide silicon carbide-based packaging to electric vehicle manufacturers," said Sivakumar Mohandass, Amkor Corporate Vice President, Wirebond and Power Business Unit. "Amkor includes test and burn-in services for all our power solutions which gives our customers a turnkey solution. Our technology leadership, focus on industry megatrends, geographic reach-all underpinned by a commitment to quality-help make Amkor the reliable OSAT of choice for OEMs, ODMs and IDMs alike. Our investment and leadership in integration of silicon carbide power solutions is just another demonstration of our commitment to automotive customer success."

To learn more about Amkor's power packaging capabilities for the automotive industry, please visit amkor.com/power.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe, and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

