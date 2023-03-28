Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement
London, March 28
28 March 2023
KASEI HOLDINGS PLC
("Kasei" or the "Company")
PDMR Announcement
Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Jai Patel (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.
Following these transactions, Jai Patel has an interest over 1,437,157 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 4.33% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.
|1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|1.1
|Name
|Jai Patel
|1.2
|Position / status
|Chief Investment Officer
|1.3
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|2.1
|Issuer
|Kasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
|2.2
|Description of the financial instrument
|130,492 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|2.3
|ISIN
|GB00BN950D98
|2.4
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares from dealing account to Lifetime ISA account - both held by Jai Patel
|2.5
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|2.6
|Aggregated information
|130,492 shares
|2.7
|Aggregated volume Price
|£16,963.96 in total
|2.8
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-27 GMT
|2.9
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)
|1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|1.1
|Name
|Jai Patel
|1.2
|Position / status
|Chief Investment Officer
|1.3
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|2.1
|Issuer
|Kasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
|2.2
|Description of the financial instrument
|130,149 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|2.3
|ISIN
|GB00BN950D98
|2.4
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel
|2.5
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|2.6
|Aggregated information
|130,149 shares
|2.7
|Aggregated volume Price
|£16,951.90725 in total
|2.8
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-27 GMT
|2.9
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)
The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
|Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer
|info@kaseiholdings.com
|First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com
gabrielle@first-sentinel.com