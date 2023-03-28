Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement

28 March 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

PDMR Announcement

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Jai Patel (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.

Following these transactions, Jai Patel has an interest over 1,437,157 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 4.33% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Jai Patel 1.2 Position / status Chief Investment Officer 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 2.1 Issuer Kasei Holdings Plc

LEI: 984500556C45AE388547 2.2 Description of the financial instrument 130,492 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each 2.3 ISIN GB00BN950D98 2.4 Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares from dealing account to Lifetime ISA account - both held by Jai Patel 2.5 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.13 130,492 2.6 Aggregated information 130,492 shares 2.7 Aggregated volume Price £16,963.96 in total 2.8 Date of the transaction 2023-03-27 GMT 2.9 Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Jai Patel 1.2 Position / status Chief Investment Officer 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 2.1 Issuer Kasei Holdings Plc

LEI: 984500556C45AE388547 2.2 Description of the financial instrument 130,149 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2.3 ISIN GB00BN950D98 2.4 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel 2.5 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.13025 130,149 2.6 Aggregated information 130,149 shares 2.7 Aggregated volume Price £16,951.90725 in total 2.8 Date of the transaction 2023-03-27 GMT 2.9 Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact: