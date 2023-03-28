Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
28.03.2023 | 16:12
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kasei Holdings Plc - PDMR Announcement

PR Newswire

London, March 28

28 March 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

PDMR Announcement

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Jai Patel (PDMR) sold and purchased ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out below.

Following these transactions, Jai Patel has an interest over 1,437,157 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 4.33% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, provides further detail.

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
1.1NameJai Patel
1.2Position / statusChief Investment Officer
1.3Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
2.1IssuerKasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
2.2Description of the financial instrument130,492 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
2.3ISINGB00BN950D98
2.4Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares from dealing account to Lifetime ISA account - both held by Jai Patel
2.5Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.13130,492
2.6Aggregated information 130,492 shares
2.7Aggregated volume Price£16,963.96 in total
2.8Date of the transaction2023-03-27 GMT
2.9Place of the transactionAquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
1.1NameJai Patel
1.2Position / statusChief Investment Officer
1.3Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
2.1IssuerKasei Holdings Plc
LEI: 984500556C45AE388547
2.2Description of the financial instrument130,149 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
2.3ISINGB00BN950D98
2.4Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares by Lifetime ISA accounts from dealing account - both held by Jai Patel
2.5Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.13025130,149
2.6Aggregated information 130,149 shares
2.7Aggregated volume Price£16,951.90725 in total
2.8Date of the transaction2023-03-27 GMT
2.9Place of the transactionAquis Exchange Growth Market (AQSE)

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer		info@kaseiholdings.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com
gabrielle@first-sentinel.com
