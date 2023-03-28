Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 
Frankfurt
28.03.23
08:01 Uhr
8,550 Euro
-0,260
-2,95 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.03.2023 | 16:12
104 Leser
Transfer of Caverion Corporation's own shares

HELSINKI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Transfer of Caverion Corporation's own shares

Based on the decision of the Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation (the "Company"), a total of 408,964 Company shares have today been transferred as a payment for the rewards in the Company's Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 and Restricted Share Plan 2020-2022. The decision on the share reward payments was announced in a stock exchange release on 17 March 2023.

The share rewards have been paid with treasury shares held by the Company issued in a directed share issue without payment, so the total number of shares in the Company will not change. Prior to the directed share issue, the Company held a total of 2,447,447 treasury shares, of which 2,038,483 treasury shares remain with the Company after the conveyance.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3742157/1947796.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transfer-of-caverion-corporations-own-shares-301783493.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
