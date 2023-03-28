Openly Complex Claims Adjuster John Woodworth Named Outstanding Claims Professional by Property & Liability Resource Bureau

The company's first Complex Claims Adjuster, Woodworth is recognized for exceptional internal and client dedication

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, proudly announces today John Woodworth , Complex Claims Adjuster, has been named an Outstanding Claims Professional by the Property & Liability Resource Bureau ( PLRB ).

This award recognizes John's exceptional service at Openly since joining the company in 2021 as its first Complex Claims Adjuster. John has successfully led the team and its clients through intensive complex and total loss claims situations, such as the Western Kentucky tornado of 2021 and the 2022 Tennessee wildfires. From his client-facing work managing vendors, virtual inspections, negotiating with contractors and public adjusters, working with field adjusters, and handling his own claim subrogations, John is awarded for his role as a mentor at Openly.

"I am honored to receive this award and be recognized among other truly inspiring claims professionals," said John Woodworth, Complex Claims Adjuster of Openly. "I extend my gratitude to the incredible teams I have had the pleasure of working alongside as we continue to inspire the future of homeowners insurance at Openly."

"John truly embodies Openly's core values of integrity, empathy, urgency and teamwork, for both his clients and his peers," said Gina Reyes, Vice President of Claims at Openly. "As an organization, one of our main goals is to ensure that our agents and their clients see us as partners throughout the entire claims process. John goes above and beyond in this respect, and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Openly announces John's recognition following its ranking as number 320 on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers . For more information on Openly, please visit the website .

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/company/openlyllc/ .

