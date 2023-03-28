The Home Depot Foundation Commits Up to $200,000 To Support Communities Devastated by Tornado Outbreak

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / The Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $200,000 to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Less than 24 hours after the storms, the Foundation's nonprofit partners set up operations to provide immediate support to many of the affected areas. American Red Cross is on the ground providing shelter and distributing meals, while Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing deliver much-needed supplies, including disaster relief kits, water, meals, hygiene kits and more, to those in need. Team Rubicon, Inspiritus, World Central Kitchen and ToolBank Disaster Services are assessing damage and gathering necessary tools to begin recovery and distribution efforts.

In Monroe County, Mississippi, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, is working with first responders and local organizations to distribute essentials and help with debris removal. Dozens more associates will travel to the area in the coming days to help with cleanup and immediate needs.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these devastating tornadoes that took so many lives and left a trail of destruction across several states," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "With the help of our nonprofit partners, we are providing resources and relief supplies to the affected communities, and we will continue to provide support as needed throughout the recovery process."

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is providing immediate financial support to every impacted associate in need of safe housing, food and clothing. Associates affected by the storms received emergency funds to cover hotel, food and clothing expenses while displaced. To date, The Homer Fund has granted more than $28.6 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response and long-term recovery.? In 2022, the Foundation committed more than $7.3 million to disaster response efforts across the country.

