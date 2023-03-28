Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
WKN: 865177 ISIN: US0382221051 
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2023 | 16:50
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied Materials Named One of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Applied Materials:

Applied Materials is honored to once again be included among Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies! Applied is committed to working across the technology ecosystem to drive critical advances that can enable a more inclusive and sustainable world. We are grateful for our employees for upholding our reputational leadership and supporting Applied's vision to Make Possible® a Better Future.

Applied Materials, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Applied Materials
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/applied-materials
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Applied Materials

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746227/Applied-Materials-Named-One-of-Fortune-Magazines-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
