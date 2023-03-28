Applied Materials Named One of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Applied Materials:

Applied Materials is honored to once again be included among Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies! Applied is committed to working across the technology ecosystem to drive critical advances that can enable a more inclusive and sustainable world. We are grateful for our employees for upholding our reputational leadership and supporting Applied's vision to Make Possible® a Better Future.

