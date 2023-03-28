Zhang Yingbin, Trina Solar's head of global product strategy, speaks to pv magazine about the path to a supply chain dominated by n-type TOPCon products. He says Trina Solar will reach 30 GW of TOPCon solar module capacity by the end of 2023.pv magazine: Last year, Trina Solar launched its first n-type TOPCon solar modules based on 210 mm cells. What makes this product different from other TOPCon panels? Zhang Yingbin: The 210+N series products have outstanding characteristics, including low-temperature coefficient, low photovoltaic attenuation, high bifacial rate, low first-year attenuation, ...

