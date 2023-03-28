New products will accelerate the adoption and scalability of groundbreaking translational and clinical research

Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced the launch of a full expansion of its product offering to provide a universal, end-to-end spatial biology solution, answering the needs of the scientific community from early discovery to late-stage translational and clinical research. This milestone marks the launch of the enhanced version of the company's revolutionary COMET platform and its comprehensive product suite, which includes a wide range of tools and applications across all research and drug development stages.

Lunaphore's multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) solution portfolio now includes the latest version of the hyperplex, high-throughput, fully automated COMET instrument, providing unmatched scalability and reproducibility without the need to conjugate primary antibodies. The new SPYREAntibody Panel kits, Secondary Antibodies, and an online Panel Builder have been added to the existing offering to help kick-start assay development and enable users with verified biomarkers on COMET.

The product suite is further complemented by HORIZON, an image analysis software designed and tailored for COMET hyperplex images. The software is developed by biologists for biologists to support them in answering fundamental questions about cell profiling and tissue mapping. With Lunaphore's universal portfolio of precision automation solutions, customers can leverage their existing antibody libraries and decades of know-how on Lunaphore's platform to scale assays into endless multiplexing possibilities.

"The spatial biology field is at an inflection point, and Lunaphore is at the forefront of this movement with its radically differentiated technological approach. Since the release of the first COMET platform a year ago, we so far observed high customer satisfaction and unmatched traction," said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, CEO at Lunaphore. "We are really excited to launch our comprehensive future-ready solutions. This new COMET product suite embeds more than ten years of cutting-edge innovation into powerful tools that accompany our customers, from instant assay creation to streamlined research and analytics. We believe that the COMET product suite is a cornerstone solution that will make spatial biology an everyday tool in laboratories around the globe."

"A lot of work in our unit is around preclinical and trial work. We immediately recognized COMET as the top platform we were after," said Dr. Andrew Filer, Head of the Birmingham Tissue Analytics Facility at the University of Birmingham. "We wanted a very high plex, fast, and robust instrument. All of the other platforms that were just coming into the market would have one major failure. The reason we liked COMET is that it doesn't have any significant weaknesses. It covers all the bases, which is really important to us."

Lunaphore's complete product portfolio will be showcased at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting through a series of activities and at the Lunaphore booth (#1870). To book a meeting or find out more about Lunaphore's presence at the conference, please visit Lunaphore's website.

To learn more about the new products in Lunaphore's universal, end-to-end solution or start placing requests, please get in touch with the team at: info@lunaphore.com

To learn more about Lunaphore, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore provides solutions based on a game-changing chip technology that can extract spatial proteomic and transcriptomic data from tumors and other tissues, transforming any assay into multiplex spatial biology through a streamlined and easily integrated process. Lunaphore empowers researchers in immunology, immuno-oncology, and neuroscience to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and drug development. Lunaphore's technology enables the identification of biomarker "signatures" with clinical relevance to support the development of diagnostic tools and streamline clinical trials, to ultimately improve patient outcomes. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit https://lunaphore.com.

About COMET

COMET is the only fully automated, high-throughput, hyperplex platform ensuring scalability and reproducibility without the need to conjugate primary antibodies. COMET provides walk-away automation, integrating staining, imaging, and image preprocessing steps to obtain standard hyperplex images. COMET generates highly robust and reproducible data with full tissue preservation, allowing researchers to perform downstream modalities such as H&E or transcriptomics using the same slide. Its superior tissue profiling capabilities facilitate the analysis of 40 different spatial markers in each automated run on a tissue slide. In contrast to other spatial biology solutions, COMET works with off-the-shelf, label-free primary antibodies, making panel design much more flexible and faster than any other hyperplex solution. COMET works with regular glass slides from standard histology workflows; it is validated for human and mouse samples and is compatible with any other animal sample. The platform can be used for a wide range of research applications, allowing for a dramatic improvement in the understanding of disease pathology. Orders of the new COMET version can be placed and will be available for shipment in the upcoming months. To learn more about the COMET platform, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/comet/

About HORIZON

HORIZON is a tissue analysis software designed to simplify image analysis and evaluation. Tailored to COMET hyperplex immunofluorescence images, HORIZON extends the COMET workflow, providing a seamless integration between both systems, from a hyperplex image to cell phenotyping. HORIZON leverages COMET-generated images and associated protocol information instantaneously. It can support assay development on COMET, as well as image analysis workflows, by rapidly obtaining precise single-cell data for custom downstream analysis. HORIZON can perform cell segmentation in a few clicks thanks to a COMET-specific, pre-trained algorithm, and the user-friendly and intuitive interface enables hyperplex analysis with no coding experience. With HORIZON, it is possible to take full control of hyperplex data, visualizing all image channels with full flexibility and accurately finetuning histograms to see the adjustments applied instantly. The pre-release of HORIZON is now available for COMET users. To learn more about the HORIZON software, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/horizon/

About SPYRE Antibody Panel kits

The four SPYRE Antibody Panel kits Immuno-Oncology, Immune, TIL, and T cell Core Panel lay the foundation of Lunaphore's primary antibody offering and establish the basis for the immuno-oncology reagent portfolio. The assays developed with these kits can be modified or expanded with additional off-the-shelf antibodies from the customer's own library to build custom panels for specific research needs without complexity. The primary antibody offering also includes Panel Builder, an online application providing exclusive access to a library of more than 70 successfully tested off-the-shelf markers and over 300 protocols. It provides an intuitive and convenient way to combine antibodies with SPYRE Antibody Panels to create panel protocols in silico, allowing ready-to-use COMET hyperplex protocols to be automatically generated in a few clicks. Orders of SPYRE Antibody Panel kits can be placed and will be available for shipment by the summer. To learn more about SPYRE Antibody Panels, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/spyre-antibody-panels/

