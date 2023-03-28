Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Volvo, AB

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (VOLV B, SE0000115446 and VOLV ASE0000115420) published on February 28, 2023 and may be subject to change. Volvo will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 7 per share, effective April 5, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128174