Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
28.03.23
16:47 Uhr
18,058 Euro
+0,150
+0,84 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,07818,10417:24
0,0000,00017:25
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 17:10
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Volvo, AB

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (VOLV B,
SE0000115446 and VOLV ASE0000115420) published on February 28, 2023 and may be
subject to change. 

Volvo will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 7 per share,
effective April 5, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128174
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.