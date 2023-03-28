China Southern Power Grid, a state-owned utility. has revealed plans to use alloy materials to store hydrogen.China Southern Power Grid has started using solid hydrogen for electricity generation in two power stations in Kunming and Guangzhou, China. "This is the first time that my country has used photovoltaic power generation to produce solid-state hydrogen energy and successfully applied it to the power system," said the Chinese state-owned utility. The company implemented a storing solution at room temperature, instead of liquefaction. "Its principle is to attract hydrogen atoms into the metal ...

