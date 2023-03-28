Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 Ticker-Symbol: HL9C 
Tradegate
27.03.23
19:50 Uhr
36,230 Euro
+0,050
+0,14 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,27036,45018:09
36,29036,43018:09
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 17:46
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (71/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held today, March 28,
2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share. The Ex-date is March
29, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129962
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.