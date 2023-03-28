NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (71/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held today, March 28, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 29, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129962