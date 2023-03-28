Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Tradegate
28.03.23
16:41 Uhr
44,950 Euro
-0,400
-0,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 17:46
Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2023

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2023

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,537,574

Dividends

€1.7 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2023 May 2 - Payment: 2023 May 4

Calendar

26/04/23
Publication of 2023 First Quarter Revenue

20/07/23
Publication of 2023 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share

For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Sword Group - SE | 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof

Attachment

  • Sword Group SE Number of Shares & voting Rights published on 28032023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f238217b-3ec6-403e-96ec-8d55842b172e)

