DJ HORECA Baleares, the largest professional event for the hotel and catering industry in Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

Horeca Baleares HORECA Baleares, the largest professional event for the hotel and catering industry in Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca 28-March-2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HORECA Baleares, the largest professional event for the hotel and catering industry in Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

HORECA Baleares, has managed to consolidate its three editions Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca becoming a benchmark for the professional sector, with resounding success of participation showing more than a thousand professional brands in its three events.

Balearic Islands

The sixth edition of HORECA Mallorca, concluded with the attendance of more than 16,000 professionals who visited the exhibitors showing the latest in technology, local produce, showcookings, championships and everything involved in the hotel and catering sector. The best national and international chefs were present in the activities, who bet on km0 and local products in their performances. Mallorca had the great opportunity to welcome the chef with the most Michelin Stars in Spain, Martín Berasategui, to whom a very moving tribute was paid in recognition of the great work he has done over the years.

HORECA Ibiza, with the main sponsorship of the Consell d'Eivissa, closed its second edition with a total of 6,300 professional visitors, thus consolidating the fair as a benchmark for the gastronomy, hospitality, and tourism sector in Ibiza. On the stage, in addition to the usual showcookings and competitions, three awards were presented to chefs from the Pitiusas Islands, and a tribute was paid to the Michelin star chef of the first Bulli, Carles Abellán, who has a restaurant in Formentera. The organisation paid tribute to him for his professional career and relationship with the island.

More recently, the HORECA Menorca edition has concluded, with the main sponsorship of the Consell de Menorca, through the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca (FFTM) and the collaboration of the Ajuntament de Mahón (Mahón Town Council) in the area of Economy, Commerce and Tourism, where it has been possible in this first edition, to complete its capacity with more than 100 brands, with which professionals from the hotel and catering sector have been able to discover their latest novelties at the fair.

It remains to be seen who the winner of the 1st Balearic Championship for the best preparation of discarded fish will be, sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which will bring together the winners from each island to promote the use of traditional fish that has lost its commercial value and is often discarded due to the culinary difficulties involved in its use.

Contact Details

Sonia Soriano

971750140

sonia@todo-eventos.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1594775 28-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=fa176dfbf489ada102657bb555ac2e8b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)