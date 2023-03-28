Regulatory News:

Further to the press release of 17 January 2023, CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA) announces the completion of the acquisition, through its subsidiary FINANCIERE CLASQUIN EUROMED, of 63.52% of the share capital and voting rights of TIMAR SA held by members of the PUECH family group. Under the terms of the share purchase agreement of 28 March 2023, the PUECH family group sold the shares at a price of MAD 450 per share, notably granting an asset and liability guarantee in favour of the purchaser.

TIMAR is a Moroccan group specialising in the design of innovative solutions in the fields of international transport, logistics and customs. The group is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange.

The transaction was authorised by the Moroccan Competition Council by a decision dated 13 March 2023. A mandatory takeover bid on the remaining portion of TIMAR's share capital will be filed with the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) within the required time limits. The purchase price of the public offering will be determined at a later date.

TIMAR's Board of Directors met today to approve the TIMAR Group's company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which showed consolidated sales of MAD 664 million (approximately €59.84 million) and consolidated net profit of MAD 12.5 million (approximately €1.12 million).

This acquisition allows the CLASQUIN Group to significantly strengthen:

the Group's development strategy in the EuroMed-Africa region by integrating a network of operating subsidiaries in Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Mauritania, Mali, Senegal and Ivory Coast;

the service offering on Europe/Africa markets, which becomes the CLASQUIN Group's second largest trade;

the CLASQUIN Group's Road Brokerage/RORO* division by integrating the TIMAR Group's experienced and highly committed teams.

With the arrival of the TIMAR Group, the CLASQUIN Group now employs over 1,600 people working from 85 offices worldwide, including 19 in Africa.

Within the framework of this transaction, the governance of TIMAR SA has been reorganised with the appointment of Mr. Yves REVOL as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the confirmation of Mr. Olivier PUECH as Chief Executive Officer. Directors presented by the CLASQUIN Group (Mr. Yves REVOL, Mr. Hugues MORIN, Ms. Laurence ILHE, Mr. Idriss BENSMAIL) have been appointed to replace the director members of the PUECH family group (Mr. Olivier PUECH, Ms. Geneviève PUECH, Mr. Jean-Charles PUECH, Ms. Cécile PUECH). They will exercise their functions for the remaining term of office of the resigning directors (i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December2024, except for Ms. Laurence ILHE, co-opted to replace Mr. Olivier PUECH, whose term of office expires at the next ordinary General Meeting). These co-opted appointments will be subject to ratification by the Annual General Meeting of 22 June 2023. The other directors will remain in office.

"We are very proud to welcome the TIMAR Group to CLASQUIN as part of a long-term development strategy. TIMAR will make a significant contribution to strengthening our presence in the North and West African market, in line with our strategic priorities."

Yves REVOL Hugues MORIN, CLASQUIN

"We are very pleased with the agreement reached with the CLASQUIN Group. Joining the CLASQUIN Group ensures the long-term future of the TIMAR Group and will enable its continued development."

Olivier PUECH, TIMAR

*RORO, i.e. roll-on/roll off, refers to heavy goods vehicles or trailers driven on and off specifically designed ships

