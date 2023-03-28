NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neste (73/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Neste Corporation (Neste) held today, March 28, 2023, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.02 per share (to be paid in two instalments of EUR 0.51 per share), and an authorization to the Board to decide on a second extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The Ex-date for the first instalment of the ordinary dividend and extraordinary dividend is March 29, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Neste (NESTE) because there were no open positions. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1129967