Dienstag, 28.03.2023
WKN: A0D9U6 ISIN: FI0009013296 Ticker-Symbol: NEF 
28.03.23
18:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2023 | 17:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neste (73/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Neste Corporation (Neste) held today, March
28, 2023, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share in addition
to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.02 per share (to be paid in two instalments of
EUR 0.51 per share), and an authorization to the Board to decide on a second
extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The Ex-date for the first
instalment of the ordinary dividend and extraordinary dividend is March 29,
2023. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in Neste (NESTE) because there were no open positions. 

For contact details please see attached file.

