Range Sports Acquires Sports Media Rights Advisory Firm Claygate Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Range Sports, a division of entertainment management and production company Range Media Partners, today announced that they have acquired esteemed sports media rights advisory firm Claygate Advisors. Effective immediately, Claygate Principals David Sternberg and Dan Granik will become Co-Heads of Media Consulting for Range Sports. The acquisition was announced today by Range Sports Co-Presidents Will Funk and Greg Luckman.

Launched in July of 2022, Range Sports manages and advises best-in-class sports talent, properties and brands while also investing in owned and operated IP. In conjunction with Range Media's existing film and television studio, Range Sports also operates a robust scripted and unscripted content production business. The addition of Sternberg and Granik will provide the opportunity for Range Sports to accelerate growth in a critical new line of business.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Dan to the Range Sports family. Their in-depth experience, broad network, and outstanding work product are at the highest level within our industry. Most importantly, they are a strong fit for the unique culture we are building at Range," said Will Funk and Greg Luckman, Co-Presidents at Range Sports.

David Sternberg founded Claygate Advisors in August 2015 after nearly two decades of management experience in sports broadcasting and digital media at Manchester United FC, Universal Sports Network and Fox Sports. Granik joined the company in 2020 following a successful career in global sports content strategy and business development at WarnerMedia/Turner Sports and ESPN. Together, they grew Claygate Advisors to be one of the industry's most reputable media consulting companies, representing prestigious clients such as Chelsea FC, the Indiana Pacers, Athletes Unlimited, Premier Rugby Sevens, Fresno State University, and US Ski & Snowboard.

"We are excited to join Range Sports and develop its media advisory practice," said Sternberg and Granik. "We look forward to leveraging Range's industry relationships, analytical capabilities and creative resources to deliver superior results for sports rights holders worldwide."

The addition of Sternberg and Granik comes after industry leaders Jeff Filiberto (served in senior roles at Pepsi, CAA, and VidMob) and Erica Diesel (Sr. Director for Turner Sports) recently joined Range Sports as Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Marketing, respectively.

About Range Sports

Range Sports is a management and representation firm built for the modern era. From supporting athlete endeavors on and off-field, to developing premium content, to monetizing rightsholder assets, our goal is to build a thriving ecosystem for talent, properties, and brands in sports. In collaboration with Range's television and film studio, Range Sports develops scripted and unscripted projects while also advising clients on commercial rights, media/content distribution, brand partnerships, and business development/incubation.

Range Sports is a division of Range Media Partners, which was founded in September 2020 with the mission of partnering with the world's most creatively ambitious minds to build cultural capital. Range is a strategically curated group of industry leaders across talent representation, production, brand storytelling, venture strategy, analytics, and Web 3, with clientele spanning film, television, music, sports, literary, tech and activism. Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, Range guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses and amplifies truly remarkable voices across every part of the cultural landscape.

