Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn's Glow Launches Spotify Open Access

Podcast Creators Can Now Offer Subscription Content Via the Streaming Platform

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced that its Glow.fm podcast monetization platform has launched Spotify Open Access, a first-of-its-kind offering in the podcast industry that broadens distribution for creators to offer subscription-based content. The Spotify partnership furthers the mission of Libsyn's Glow.fm to provide the best opportunities for podcasters to turn their content into a thriving sustainable business.

Through Spotify Open Access, podcasters who offer paid subscriptions to their shows can now extend those subscriptions to Spotify. The partnership brings an expanded opportunity for podcast creators to offer premium audio subscriptions on a platform that serves more than 500M monthly active users. Participating creators can retain full control over their subscriber bases, their content, and their revenue while leveraging Spotify to grow their audiences. With Spotify's global scale and wide availability across devices and platforms, podcast creators will be able to reach audiences no matter where or how they're listening.

Spotify Open Access benefits podcasters with a subscription program, whether that subscription is free or paid. There is no charge for podcast creators to participate in Open Access, and subscriber integration is easy. With just one click, podcast creators can add Spotify distribution to their podcast. For more on how easy it is for creators to connect Glow.fm and Spotify via Open Access integration, watch this quick video.

"With the mission of giving podcast creators more opportunities to grow their businesses, Libsyn is thrilled to kick off our partnership with Spotify by officially launching Spotify Open Access," Yvette Menase, Principal Product Manager, Libsyn. "Creators can easily unlock this feature for their podcast, open a world of possibilities for growing their reach, and manage their relationship with their audience on their terms."

Libsyn acquired Glow.fm in April 2021. The platform enables Libsyn podcasters, as well as those using other hosting sites, to benefit from a multitude of monetization options and tap into significant podcast subscription revenue streams. Glow.fm, which offers ad-free, private feed podcast paywalls and subscription billing, makes it easy to build a paid membership program and offer exclusive content to podcast audiences. Podcasters also have the option to generate listener-supported revenue - like "buy me a coffee" donations, using the same secure and seamless Glow.fm payment system.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746261/Libsyns-Glow-Launches-Spotify-Open-Access