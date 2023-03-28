DuckyCoinAI Emerges as a Blockchain Platform for Modern Users

SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / DuckyCoinAI, a newly established platform designed to provide modern blockchain features, is pleased to announce its exciting and innovative suite of services. The platform provides a range of unique features, including a 3-tier referral system, an anonymous chatbot with artificial intelligence, NFT-marketplace, NFTPad, Meme Generator, Dex Exchange, Launchpad for launching tokens and conducting IDOs, and a game about post-apocalyptic world.

The 3-level referral system is a standout feature of the platform, allowing users to receive bonuses for inviting their friends to the platform. This system encourages users to expand the community and attract new users to the platform. The anonymous chatbot with artificial intelligence ensures users' privacy and security when communicating on the platform, making it an attractive option for privacy-conscious users.

DuckyCoinAI's NFT-marketplace allows users to buy and sell digital assets called NFTs, and the NFTPad enables users to create and sell their own unique digital assets. The Meme Generator is a fun feature that allows users to create and share memes on the platform, while the Launchpad and IDO platforms provide traders with an opportunity to trade in early-stage projects and benefit from their growth.

The DuckyCoinAI game is another exciting feature that immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world where they must use DuckyCoin currency to buy necessary items and improve their character. The game's AI controls NPCs and changes the world depending on players' actions, adding an exciting element to the gameplay.

DuckyCoinAI facilitates with a unique suite of blockchain features that provide users with exciting and innovative experiences. The company strives to provide something for everyone, from traders looking for exciting opportunities to gamers looking for immersive gameplay experiences.

Consequently, Ducky A.I. is thriving to transform the gaming industry with their neural network technology. Ducky A.I.'s technology is being used to create an open-world MMORPG online game with NPC that can learn and interact with players in a non-standard and unpredictable way.

About the Company - DuckyCoinAI:

To learn more about DuckyCoinAI and its exciting suite of blockchain features, visit the following links:

Telegram Channel - https://t.me/DuckyCoinAIportal

Website - https://duckycoin.finance/

White Paper - https://duckycoin-organization.gitbook.io/duckycoin-project/

Project Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=523Jyhf3MtU&t=2s

