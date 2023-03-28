PB Financial Corporation: Providence Bank Ranked In S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2022 Top 100 Community Banks Less Than $3 Billion In Assets

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), (the "Company") President and CEO Ted E. Whitehurst is pleased to announce that Providence Bank, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has been ranked in S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2022 "Top 100 Community Banks with Less than $3 Billion in Assets," out of 3,782 eligible banks in the analysis. S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The organization ranks institutions based on returns, growth, and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

Whitehurst commented on the ranking, "We are excited to be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence for our performance. To be ranked in the Top 100 of similar-sized U.S. community banks is an honor and speaks to the hard work and dedication of our employees and directors. In 2022, we had record earnings enabling us to enhance shareholder value which is part of our long-term strategic plan."

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a provider of information services and solutions to the global markets.

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, and Raleigh. As of December 31, 2022, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $849.2 million, loans of $687.7 million and deposits of $674.0 million.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746262/Providence-Bank-Ranked-In-SP-Global-Market-Intelligences-2022-Top-100-Community-Banks-Less-Than-3-Billion-In-Assets