Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Altan Rio Minerals Limited, (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an Exploration and Corporate update.

We are pleased to announce that Altan Rio Minerals has commenced a surface mapping and sampling program for our Southern Cross tenements. This program will be focusing on the exploration of gold and critical minerals across our extensive land holdings.

Focusing along strike of known deposit Pilot, an area of interest is the Parisian workings where 560 ounces of gold were mined in 1911 at a grade of 21.56g/t. Minimal drilling and mining has occurred in the region since then. Parisian is located approximately 900 meters north and a possible continuation of the Pilot gold mine. (Source: Minedex, Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety)





ASX update

Altan Rio Minerals has been making progress towards its goal of dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and is currently engaged in obtaining regulatory approvals and meeting the necessary listing requirements. If completed, the Company believes a dual listing on the TSXV and ASX would enable Altan Rio Minerals to access a broader range of investors and capital, providing greater visibility and recognition in the Australian and North American markets.

New Exploration Target

A new exploration target has also been generated upon the discovery of outcropping quartz veining approximately 10 kilometres North of Corinthia Gold Mine, an area that has not been explored for over 20 years. The sample has been described as smokey, brecciated quartz-haematite-ironstone vein with disseminated and blebby vugs possibly after the dissolution of sulphides. The sample has been sent to the laboratory in Perth for analysis (refer to image below).





Pilot - EIS update

Altan Rio Minerals is please to advise that the company has lodge an application under the Exploration Incentive Scheme to complete the drilling on the two diamond holes at Pilot open pit. Pilot open pit's potential remains a priority for Altan Rio given it is the most mature in its development pipeline.





Tenure Updated

Altan Rio Minerals has also expanded its land holding within the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt with the application of 4 new tenements. These can be seen by the image below.





Commenting on the exploration update, Altan Rio Minerals Chairman and Interim CEO Graeme Sloan said:

"Our Southern Cross tenement package is now positioning Altan Rio Minerals to be a leading player in the Southern Cross region. Our early-stage target identification process has revealed a number of exciting targets, which look extremely promising, and I look forward to receiving the assay results from the first round of surface sampling and mapping.

