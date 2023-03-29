Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim acquires Quimexur, a leading producer of liquid membranes for roofing and waterproofing applications in Argentina. This follows the rollout of the GacoFlex TechoProtec line of products in Latin America, after the acquisition of Firestone Building Products in 2021. TechoProtec, a premium waterproofing and thermal isolation roofing system, advances Holcim's ambition to become a leader in roofing and waterproofing systems in Latin America.
Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "With Quimexur we are moving quickly on our ambition to expand our position in roofing and waterproofing across Latin America. I warmly welcome all 120 of Quimexur's employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business' next era of growth together."
With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth", aiming to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1594973 29.03.2023 CET/CEST