Augmentus launches their 3D Scan & Plan robotic system in the EU for surface treatment, finishing and welding

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentus , a leader in intelligent 3D scanning and robot motion planning solutions, is expanding its presence in the international market by entering Europe. With proven success within the manufacturing industry, the company is looking to make its technology available to meet the increasing demand for simplified robot programming solutions in Europe.





Used by the world's leading manufacturing companies such as ST Engineering, Hyundai, Abrasive Engineering, Johnson & Johnson, and Fujitsu, Augmentus' proprietary technology has significantly lowered engineering costs by up to 73% and reduced robot programming duration by 21 times.

The company announced that it will be showcasing its AI-powered robotics system at Hannover Messe happening in Germany from 17-21 April 2023 at Hall 11 Stand A45. Hannover Messe brings together the world's most groundbreaking innovations and industrial transformations.

Exhibiting at Hannover Messe allows firms in the region to experience the versatility and capabilities of Augmentus' Scan and Plan robotics in simplifying robotics motion planning processes. Augmentus is extending an invitation to you to join them at the convention. Claim your complimentary ticket here .

About Augmentus

Traditional robot programming is highly difficult and heavily fragmented, with proprietary programming languages and extensive training being the industry norm. In addition to coding skills, programmers have to be proficient in both hardware and software and be familiar with the constraints and conditions required when operating in specific programming environments.

Established in 2019, Augmentus pioneers intelligent 3D scanning and AI robot motion planning systems to enable no-code robot programming in minutes. With proprietary technologies that enable easy-to-use and rapid digitization of the work environment, automated robot path generation, and an intuitive graphical interface that eliminates the need for coding and CAD files in robot teaching, non-technical operators can plan robot motions for both industrial and collaborative robots in a matter of minutes, resulting in a quick return on investment.

Augmentus is compatible with over ten major robot manufacturers, including ABB, Universal Robots, Kuka, and Nachi. Furthermore, the company is expanding its compatibility with added robot brands and peripheral hardware. Augmentus serves a diverse customer base across various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, maritime, and supply chain, focusing on enabling robotic sandblasting , thermal spraying, shot peening, sanding, polishing , and welding applications.

