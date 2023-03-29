The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.03.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.03.2023Aktien1 SE0001664707 Catena AB2 CA74622P1071 Pure to Pure Beauty Inc.3 PTSEM0AM0004 SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão S.G.P.S., S.A.4 GB00BMFCRZ80 Streaks Gaming PLC5 US25381B1017 Digimarc Corp.6 CA30041N1078 Evertz Technologies Ltd.7 CA49374K6051 Kiaro Holdings Corp.8 AU0000272072 Future Battery Minerals Ltd.9 CA5912361048 Metalite Resources Inc.10 CA73108T1049 Polaris Northstar Capital Corp.Anleihen1 US370334CT90 General Mills Inc.2 GR0514024216 Griechenland, Republik3 US58507LBC28 Medtronic Global Holdings SCA4 US58507LBB45 Medtronic Global Holdings SCA5 FR001400H2O3 RCI Banque S.A.6 US91324PEX69 UnitedHealth Group Inc.7 DE000LB3NVP4 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000HLB46T8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 DE000A30V6L2 SoWiTec group GmbH10 US91324PEW86 UnitedHealth Group Inc.11 US032095AM37 Amphenol Corp.12 XS1963555534 APA Infrastructure Ltd.13 XS2264159471 Athene Global Funding14 XS2386880780 Bank of Montreal15 FR001400F794 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]16 XS2303072883 Bellis Finco PLC17 XS1976756244 bLEND Funding PLC18 FR0013487543 BPCE S.A.19 XS1052218358 bpha Finance PLC20 XS2400445362 Bracken Midco1 PLC21 XS2249596565 Bunzl Finance PLC22 XS1529103712 BUPA Finance PLC23 XS2579488201 Caixabank S.A.24 XS2356566047 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce25 XS2447921896 Castle UK Finco Plc26 XS1706110555 Catalyst Housing Ltd.27 XS0753789980 Centrica PLC28 XS0314427534 Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC29 XS1808340019 Clarion Funding PLC30 XS0629974352 Co-operative Group Ltd.31 XS2401605014 Commonwealth Bank of Australia32 XS0646581404 Community Finance Company 1 PLC33 XS1857917188 Connect Plus [M25] Issuer PLC34 XS2366652084 Constellation Automotive Financing PLC35 XS2106589471 CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.36 FR001400FAR2 Crédit Agricole S.A.37 XS1891174424 Digital Stout Holding LLC38 XS1115296631 Dignity Finance PLC39 XS0296754814 East Japan Railway Co.40 XS1021246852 EMH Treasury PLC41 FR001400H1V0 Engie S.A.42 XS2526885442 ENW Finance PLC43 XS1653876869 Eversholt Funding PLC44 XS2194483330 Eversholt Funding PLC45 XS2579195954 Export Development Canada46 XS0270195877 Freshwater Finance PLC47 XS0863010160 GB Social Housing PLC48 XS0471438456 Heathrow Funding Ltd.49 XS0888566519 High Speed Rail Finance [1] PLC50 XS2208621438 Hyde Housing Association Ltd.51 XS2606019383 IHO Verwaltungs GmbH52 XS1853426895 Informa PLC53 XS0298709188 Investor AB54 XS2112899021 Jerrold Finco PLC55 XS1883352335 JT International Financial Services B.V.56 XS2436314160 Kane Bidco Ltd.57 XS2325602402 Kommunalbanken AS58 US50065XAP96 Korea National Oil Corp.59 US50065XAQ79 Korea National Oil Corp.60 XS1687484771 Land Securities Capital Markets PLC61 XS1687484698 Land Securities Capital Markets PLC62 XS2534785436 Leeds Building Society63 XS1907317660 Legal & General Group PLC64 XS2166022934 Legal & General Group PLC65 XS0935312057 Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd.66 XS1602093483 Martlet Homes Ltd.67 XS0278325476 Meadowhall Finance PLC68 XS0267232485 Mitchells & Butlers Finance PLC69 XS2085724156 MPT Operating Partnership L.P.70 XS2500677633 Nationwide Building Society71 XS2562898143 Nationwide Building Society72 XS2540612129 NatWest Markets PLC73 XS2052961740 New York Life Global Funding74 XS2429214294 New York Life Global Funding75 XS2285179763 New York Life Global Funding76 XS2385122630 Nordea Bank Abp77 XS0868031781 Notting Hill Genesis78 XS1694801256 Notting Hill Genesis79 XS2393761692 Ocado Group PLC80 XS2576361609 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG81 XS2403928877 Ontario Teachers Finance Trust82 XS1834993195 Orbit Capital PLC83 XS0308856276 Peterborough [Progress Health] PLC84 XS2166106448 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC85 XS1475716822 Places for People Treasury PLC86 XS1577961862 Prologis L.P.87 US744448CY50 Public Service Co. of Colorado88 US74456QCL86 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.89 US74456QCM69 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.90 XS2464512651 Skipton Building Society91 XS1791704932 Southern Gas Networks PLC92 XS2180916871 SW [Finance] I PLC93 XS0438974205 T.H.F.C. [Funding No.2] PLC94 XS0425412227 Tesco Property Finance 1 PLC95 XS0347919028 Tesco Property Finance 2 PLC96 XS0512401976 Tesco Property Finance 3 PLC97 XS0883200262 Tesco Property Finance 6 PLC98 XS0318577326 Thames Water Utilities Finance PLC99 XS2465987621 The Bank of Nova Scotia100 XS2356227343 The Bank of Nova Scotia101 XS2355578787 TSB Bank PLC102 XS2586785672 TSB Bank PLC103 XS2387450476 United Overseas Bank Ltd.104 US91324PEV04 UnitedHealth Group Inc.105 XS0841542961 University of Cambridge106 XS1713474838 University of Oxford107 XS2010031214 Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC108 XS2062666602 Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC109 XS1775239095 Virgin Money UK PLC110 XS2231189924 VMED O2 UK Financing I PLC111 XS2358483258 VMED O2 UK Financing I PLC112 XS2055646678 Wells Fargo & Co.113 XS1989386021 Wells Fargo & Co.114 XS1139918012 Welltower Inc.115 XS0994433836 Welltower Inc.116 XS1587946911 Westfield America Management Ltd.117 XS2029525693 Westfield Stratford City Finance No.2 PLC118 XS2455983358 Westpac Banking Corp.119 XS0215248161 White City Property Finance PLC120 US976826BR76 Wisconsin Power and Light Co.121 XS2592516210 Wolters Kluwer N.V.