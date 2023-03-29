Building capacity in Gene Therapy

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) ("Pharmaron") announced today that their Liverpool, UK based Gene Therapy CDMO has received a prestigious grant from the UK Government's Life Sciences Innovation Manufacturing Fund (LSMIF) to expand their viral vector and DNA manufacturing facilities for more than 8,000 sqM.

This major expansion project will provide a four-fold increase in gene therapy process development and analytical capacity accommodating viral vector, DNA and RNA drug substance, plus drug product formulation. The expansion includes 3,500 sqM for future commercial scale GMP capacity.

The resulting facility will greatly enhance the scale and scope of Pharmaron's services to vaccine, cell and gene therapy customers and allows Pharmaron to continue expanding its scientific team at Liverpool. The total investment in capital and people for this expansion is estimated to be in the region of £151M.

Pharmaron acquired the established Liverpool CGT facility from AbbVie in 2021 and has rapidly added customers with 29 gene therapy and vaccine projects running through 2022. The expansion will allow this pace of growth to continue beyond the capacity of the existing state-of-the-art development and GMP facility, which will remain fully operational during, and after, the expansion project.

Construction activities commenced in January 2023 and facility handover is expected in 2024.

Dr. Boliang Lou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaron, commented, "I am delighted that we have been awarded this funding from the UK Government. Securing this grant demonstrates UK Government's support and trust in Pharmaron to continuously expand our state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-notch scientific team at Liverpool to serve the gene therapy and vaccine development community in UK and abroad. We look forward to our new facilities coming online to support our partners that are delivering innovative, life changing medicines for patients in 2025."

About Pharmaron

Pharmaron (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and cell gene therapy products. With over 19,000 employees, and operations in China, UK and US, Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners globally.

Pharmaron's GT CDMO operates out of state-of-the-art facilities in Liverpool, UK that were previously Allergan's global centre of excellence for biologic drug substance development and divested by AbbVie in May 2021 following the acquisition of Allergan. Pharmaron has since launched a CDMO business from the site and continued to invest in world class innovation in viral vector and gene therapy analytical and process technology to support partners around the world. www.pharmaron.com

Recent Gene Therapy CDMO partnership announcements:

Collaboration with Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) to support its novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines development and manufacturing; Strategic partnership for the Development and Clinical Manufacture of a Gene Therapy for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy with Complement Therapeutics Ltd (CTx).

