Aker ASA releases 2022 reports

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today publishes its Annual Report 2022 including the Corporate Governance Report, and its Sustainability Report for 2022. The reports are attached and available on the company's website www.akerasa.com.

Aker ASA has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Investors contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3742162/1949728.pdf

Aker ASA Årsrapport 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3742162/1949729.zip

aker-2022-12-31-no.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742162/bc79e9ed04a23fd7.pdf

Aker ASA Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742162/abc58fd70a0a96a1.pdf

Aker ASA Sustainability Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-releases-2022-reports-301784261.html

