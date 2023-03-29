FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 March 2023

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC

Appointment of Non-executive Director

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") is pleased to announce that Andrew R. Heller has been appointed to its Board as a Non-executive Director. The appointment takes effect from 29 March 2023.

Andrew Heller is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bisichi PLC in which LAP holds a 41.6% stake.

John Heller, Chairman, said: "Bisichi PLC is a long-standing and major investment for LAP. As chief executive of Bisichi PLC, Andrew has valuable mining expertise which will strengthen the skill base of the Board. His knowledge and experience will bring a vital perspective to an important investment for the Group. We are delighted to welcome Andrew to LAP."

Andrew Heller was a director of Electronic Data Processing PLC until 13 August 2018.

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

