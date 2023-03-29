The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) explains how to optimally use its SolarCity Simulator, an open-access platform designed to help member countries to deploy PV systems at the municipal level.Cities face increased energy supply challenges ranging from aging infrastructure and high consumer tariffs to efficiency and reliability issues. At the same time, growing energy demands are driving cities to seek more sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. With the declining costs of solar photovoltaics and advances in technology, more cities are turning to rooftop solar in ...

