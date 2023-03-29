The topic of data privacy has gained significant attention, particularly in Europe. This has resulted in major European companies being hit with hefty fines for failing to adhere to privacy regulation, GDPR. The growing concern for data privacy has caused many to take actions and data anonymization solutions have emerged as an apparent answer to the issue.

In a recent announcement at the Tech.AD Europe 2023 in Germany, the AI data specialist, INFINIQ, revealed that it has acquired Good Software (GS) certification grade 1 for its anonymization solution. The GS certification is a national certification system in Korea that proves the quality of software by conducting tests on the functional suitability, performance efficiency, usability, reliability, and security of software, making it a mandatory certification for supplying to public institutions.

INFINIQ's data anonymization solution Wellid automatically detects and blurs or replaces all identifiable faces and license plates present in high resolution videos or images in real-time speed. It guarantees an accuracy of over 99%, having trained on more than 1 million images collected from over 200 different environments in Europe and overseas. It also offers versatile integration options like SaaS, on-premise or embedded, making it a highly adaptable solution. It has secured a competitive edge in the market by offering high accuracy, fast processing speed, low computation and continuous AI model updates.

The European automotive industry has shown a lot of interest in INFINIQ, seeking a solution that can ensure their data collection adheres to privacy regulations. INFINIQ's CEO Jun-hyung Park stated that the company is in talks with various companies regarding Proof of Concept (PoC). He also added "It was a great opportunity for us to attend TechAD and demonstrate our anonymization technology in real-time showcasing how it can be implemented in many different use cases."

About INFINIQ

INFINIQ is quickly becoming one of the key AI data companies in the world to produce high-quality dataset. As the ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified company, it has a global car OEM and Tier1 companies as trusted partners and has completed over 2,000 projects for more than 110 customers. It owns AI-powered data annotation platform that uses a pre-trained AI model to automatically label objects increasing annotation speed up to 10 times.

