Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Acquisition CEO, a leading mergers and acquisitions company, has launched a new mastermind program and course aimed at helping current business owners understand the benefits of growing their business through a merger or acquisition.





The mastermind course leverages 20 years of experience of the company's founder, Michael Byars, in buying, scaling and exiting companies.



The Acquisition CEO mastermind program and course is an opportunity for business owners to tap into the knowledge and experience of Michael Byars. Michael shares his expertise and provides a comprehensive roadmap on how to grow a business through mergers and acquisitions.



It is designed to help business owners understand the benefits of an acquisition over a start-up business while offering guidance on how to identify target companies, and negotiate deals.

"An acquisition can be a faster way to grow and scale a business, as opposed to starting from scratch, which is one of the main facets this course and program focuses on," said Michael Byars, Founder of Acquisition CEO. "Additionally, an acquisition can provide access to established systems, infrastructure, and market share."

Founded in 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Acquisition CEO mastermind program and course is a resource for business owners looking to buy a business or scale their current business through mergers and acquisitions.

