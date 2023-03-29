SciBase and Schweiger Dermatology Group partner to advance skin cancer detection in select New Jersey locations

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Schweiger Dermatology group ("SDG") to pilot Nevisense in their Freehold, NJ office. Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest dermatology practice group in the Northeastern US, with over 90 offices and more than 300 healthcare providers throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The agreement will provide Schweiger Dermatology Group's Freehold, New Jersey practice with Nevisense, the only FDA approved test for early melanoma detection at point-of-care.

"We are excited to integrate the Nevisense test during routine skin exams in our Freehold and Verona, New Jersey offices and offer our patients the latest technology for the earliest possible detection of melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but when detected early, treatment has a nearly 100% cure rate. Early testing and treatment are critical for improving survival rates. Providing our patients with the most advanced technology further supports our commitment to delivering the best care to our patients," said Dr. Jason H. Miller, Medical Director for New Jersey and Long Island for Schweiger Dermatology Group.

"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Schweiger Dermatology Group. In addition to the early detection benefits for patients, the partnership means clinicians at Schweiger Dermatology Group's Freehold and Verona, New Jersey offices will have access to state-of-the-art melanoma detection technology. For SciBase, we establish a further partner that helps introduce Nevisense to US payers," said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):.

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group was founded to help make excellent dermatology care accessible throughout the Northeast. In 2010, Dr. Eric Schweiger started the practice with a single location in Manhattan. When he saw the need for high-quality dermatology care that did not require weeks or months of waiting to see a qualified provider, his vision of a multi-location practice was born. Schweiger is now the largest dermatology practice group in the region, with over 90 offices and more than 300 healthcare providers throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3742488/1948953.pdf SciBase and Schweiger PR Final

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-and-schweiger-dermatology-group-partner-to-advance-skin-cancer-detection-in-select-new-jersey-locations-301784303.html