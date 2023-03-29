A consortium led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) will test grid-forming inverters at a large-scale PV facility in southern Germany. The aim of the first tests is to examine the performance of the devices under real operating conditions, stress factors, and typical stress profiles.A German consortium led by Fraunhofer ISE, inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy, and semiconductor supplier Infineon Technologies AG plans to develop grid-forming (GFM) synchronous inverters for solar plants. The "Stabil" research project aims to investigate the potential load scenarios to ...

