Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A0MMF4 ISIN: SE0001057910 Ticker-Symbol: VSO 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
09:14 Uhr
0,042 Euro
+0,002
+5,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2023 | 10:46
81 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 29, 2023 SHARES

SOTKAMO SILVER AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

A total of 85,391,942 new shares (SOSI1N0123) of the share issue of Sotkamo
Silver AB will be traded together with the old shares (SOSI1) as of March 30,
2023. 

Trading with the new shares (SOSI1N0123) will end on March 29, 2023.

Identifiers of Sotkamo Silver AB's share:

Trading code: SOSI1
ISIN code: SE0001057910
Orderbook id: 88956
Number of shares: 285 758 153

Trading ends:

Trading code: SOSI1N0123
ISIN code: SE0019889833
Orderbook id: 284762
Last trading day: 29 March 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
