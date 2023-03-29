Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 29, 2023 SHARES SOTKAMO SILVER AB: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 85,391,942 new shares (SOSI1N0123) of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded together with the old shares (SOSI1) as of March 30, 2023. Trading with the new shares (SOSI1N0123) will end on March 29, 2023. Identifiers of Sotkamo Silver AB's share: Trading code: SOSI1 ISIN code: SE0001057910 Orderbook id: 88956 Number of shares: 285 758 153 Trading ends: Trading code: SOSI1N0123 ISIN code: SE0019889833 Orderbook id: 284762 Last trading day: 29 March 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260