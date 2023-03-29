Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 11:06
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KFC Spain proves with its new campaign that is possible to move people by selling fried chicken

'Enjoy, it's beautiful' the new campaign by the creative agency PS21 - The commercial shows the fact that expressing enjoyment is imperfect by capturing, in slow motion, different people face expressions while eating fried chicken.

MADRID, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoyment is imperfect. This statement is the main premise of "Enjoy, it's beautiful", the new creativity project for KFC by PS21 creativity agency. The piece goes, in slow motion, through seven different character face-expressions while eating fried chicken, showing-off genuineness in their faces and thus, celebrating something as basic as taste.