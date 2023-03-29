Greece's Ministry of Environment and Energy has revealed a new €200 million ($215.3 million) subsidy program for solar projects and small storage systems in the residential and agricultural segments. The scheme is backed by the country's post-pandemic recovery plan.From April, Greek households and farmers will be able to apply for public pandemic recovery funds to cover the purchase and installation of small PV arrays and energy storage systems, according to a recent statement by Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. Households will be able to obtain up to €16,000 each, while farmers can request ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...