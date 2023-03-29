The Business Reseach Company: Key Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Trend Adopted By Major Companies To Treat Chronic Diseases - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2023, investment in regenerative medicine research and development is a key trend influencing the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market. Major companies operating in the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market are extensively undertaking research and development activities for the development of induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSC) to treat different chronic diseases. For instance, in March 2021, FUJIFILM Corporation, a Japan based multinational conglomerate company operating in medical electronics, biotechnology, and chemicals invested 100 million yen ($0.76 million) into Cuorips Inc, a Japan based biotech venture for developing and commercializing iPSC-based treatment for heart failure.





Fujifilm Holdings Corporation is the largest competitor in the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market, with a 10.4% share of market. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation is a Japan based photography and imaging company. It manufactures imaging solutions which includes photography equipment, supplies and services, optical devices as well as healthcare & material solutions such as healthcare, high-performance materials, graphic systems, recording media, and industrial products.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its cell therapies business through expanding its operational capabilities. For instance, in March 2020, the company began the operation of its new cGMP-compliant-1 iPSC production, at Innovation Facility for Advanced Cell Therapy (i-FACT). The new facility involves in manufacturing and developing induced pluripotent stem cells for therapeutic applications.

According to induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market analysis, the global induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market size will grow from $2.6 billion in 2022 to $2.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. The global induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market size is then expected to grow to $4.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of nearly 10%. Going forward, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in genomic projects, development of iPSC-derived disease models, an increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, government initiatives and a rapid increase in technology will drive the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market growth.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market is segmented -

1) By Derived Cell Type: Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Other Derived Cells

2) By Application: Academic Research, Drug Development And Discovery, Toxicity Screening, Regenerative Medicine

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories

The top opportunities in these market segments derived cell type will arise in the fibroblasts market, by application will arise in the drug discovery and toxicity studies market, by end-users will arise in research laboratories market, The induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market size will gain the most in the USA at $267.8 million.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market report describes and explains the induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

