Stora Enso Oyj: Update: Stora Enso's restated comparison figures for segment reporting

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 March 2023 at 12:00 EEST
HELSINKI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Update to Stora Enso's stock exchange release published today at 10:00 EEST. Restated comparison figures for the key figure "Operational ROCE excluding Forest division" added.
Group return on capital employed (operational ROCE) and return on equity (ROE)
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
Operational ROCE, last 12 months
13.7 %
14.6 %
14.3 %
13.6 %
Operational ROCE excl. Forest division, last 12 months
20.4 %
22.1 %
21.7 %
20.5 %
Return on equity (ROE), last 12 months
13.3 %
14.3 %
14.5 %
14.4 %
The complete updated release is as follows:
Stora Enso's segment reporting changed as of 1 January 2023, and the Group has restated the comparative figures for its segment reporting for 2021 and 2022.
From 1 January onwards, Stora Enso's reporting segments are: Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Other.
The Paper division was discontinued as of 1 January 2023 and is not reported as a separate segment going forward. From 1 January 2023 onwards, the Maxau and Hylte paper sites are reported in Segment Other until the completion of the divestments. The divestment of the Maxau site was completed on 1 March 2023. The Langerbrugge and Anjala paper sites, which are retained in Stora Enso, are reported as part of the Packaging Materials division.
From 1 January 2023, the reporting of emerging businesses, including Formed Fiber, Circular Solutions (biocomposites), and Selfly Stores, was transferred from the Packaging Solutions division to Segment Other.
The comparative figures have been restated according to the new reporting structure and are presented in the tables below under heading 'Restated'. Comparative figures based on the old reporting structure are presented under the heading 'As published'.
Sales
Restated
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
5,496
1,335
1,421
1,424
1,317
4,508
Packaging Solutions
727
177
176
186
189
720
Biomaterials
2,180
649
567
522
442
1,728
Wood Products
2,195
471
520
631
573
1,872
Forest
2,519
664
581
649
626
2,311
Other
2,150
528
575
568
481
2,119
Inter-segment sales
-3,589
-959
-876
-925
-828
-3,094
Total
11,680
2,864
2,963
3,054
2,798
10,164
As published
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
4,690
1,127
1,210
1,222
1,132
3,898
Packaging Solutions
737
179
179
189
191
723
Biomaterials
2,180
649
567
522
442
1,728
Wood Products
2,195
471
520
631
573
1,872
Forest
2,519
664
581
649
626
2,311
Paper
1,772
424
471
462
416
1,703
Other
1,097
289
282
290
236
1,092
Inter-segment sales
-3,512
-939
-846
-910
-817
-3,163
Total
11,680
2,864
2,963
3,054
2,798
10,164
Operational EBITDA
Restated
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
993
142
273
285
293
858
Packaging Solutions
42
11
10
9
11
69
Biomaterials
822
284
234
155
149
618
Wood Products
356
-1
82
146
130
410
Forest
256
79
60
59
58
318
Other
102
20
38
23
21
-81
Total
2,529
515
689
663
662
2,184
As published
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
900
104
258
265
273
846
Packaging Solutions
27
6
8
4
8
56
Biomaterials
822
284
234
155
149
618
Wood Products
356
-1
82
146
130
410
Forest
256
79
60
59
58
318
Paper
242
59
63
67
53
-48
Other
-33
4
-10
-18
-9
-9
Total
2,529
515
689
663
662
2,184
Operational EBITDA margin
Restated
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
18.1 %
10.6 %
19.2 %
20.0 %
22.3 %
19.0 %
Packaging Solutions
5.7 %
6.3 %
5.7 %
5.0 %
6.0 %
9.6 %
Biomaterials
37.7 %
43.8 %
41.2 %
29.8 %
33.7 %
35.7 %
Wood Products
16.2 %
-0.1 %
15.7 %
23.1 %
22.7 %
21.9 %
Forest
10.2 %
11.9 %
10.3 %
9.1 %
9.3 %
13.7 %
Other
4.7 %
3.8 %
6.7 %
4.1 %
4.3 %
-3.8 %
Total
21.7 %
18.0 %
23.3 %
21.7 %
23.7 %
21.5 %
As published
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
19.2 %
9.3 %
21.3 %
21.7 %
24.1 %
21.7 %
Packaging Solutions
3.6 %
3.5 %
4.5 %
2.3 %
4.3 %
7.8 %
Biomaterials
37.7 %
43.8 %
41.2 %
29.8 %
33.7 %
35.7 %
Wood Products
16.2 %
-0.1 %
15.7 %
23.1 %
22.7 %
21.9 %
Forest
10.2 %
11.9 %
10.3 %
9.1 %
9.3 %
13.7 %
Paper
13.7 %
13.8 %
13.4 %
14.5 %
12.8 %
-2.8 %
Other
-3.0 %
1.3 %
-3.4 %
-6.3 %
-3.8 %
-0.8 %
Total
21.7 %
18.0 %
23.3 %
21.7 %
23.7 %
21.5 %
Operational EBIT
Restated
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
655
59
188
200
208
535
Packaging Solutions
16
5
4
2
5
42
Biomaterials
687
249
197
123
117
495
Wood Products
309
-14
70
134
118
364
Forest
204
62
47
47
49
267
Other
63
14
29
14
6
-166
Total
1,891
355
527
505
503
1,528
As published
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
596
31
181
188
196
556
Packaging Solutions
-2
-1
1
-3
1
26
Biomaterials
687
249
197
123
117
495
Wood Products
309
-14
70
134
118
364
Forest
204
62
47
47
49
267
Paper
185
49
49
51
36
-124
Other
-47
-1
-12
-19
-14
-48
Total
1,891
355
527
505
503
1,528
Operational EBIT margin
Restated
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
11.9 %
4.4 %
13.2 %
14.1 %
15.8 %
11.9 %
Packaging Solutions
2.2 %
2.9 %
2.3 %
1.3 %
2.5 %
5.9 %
Biomaterials
31.5 %
38.4 %
34.8 %
23.6 %
26.4 %
28.7 %
Wood Products
14.1 %
-2.9 %
13.5 %
21.3 %
20.6 %
19.5 %
Forest
8.1 %
9.3 %
8.1 %
7.2 %
7.8 %
11.5 %
Other
2.9 %
2.6 %
5.0 %
2.4 %
1.3 %
-7.8 %
Total
16.2 %
12.4 %
17.8 %
16.5 %
18.0 %
15.0 %
As published
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
12.7 %
2.7 %
15.0 %
15.4 %
17.4 %
14.3 %
Packaging Solutions
-0.2 %
-0.5 %
0.5 %
-1.4 %
0.4 %
3.6 %
Biomaterials
31.5 %
38.4 %
34.8 %
23.6 %
26.4 %
28.7 %
Wood Products
14.1 %
-2.9 %
13.5 %
21.3 %
20.6 %
19.5 %
Forest
8.1 %
9.3 %
8.1 %
7.2 %
7.8 %
11.5 %
Paper
10.5 %
11.6 %
10.5 %
10.9 %
8.8 %
-7.3 %
Other
-4.3 %
-0.2 %
-4.4 %
-6.7 %
-6.1 %
-4.4 %
Total
16.2 %
12.4 %
17.8 %
16.5 %
18.0 %
15.0 %
Cash flow from operations
Restated
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
823
168
304
187
165
848
Packaging Solutions
11
17
-5
3
-3
69
Biomaterials
682
213
188
145
136
490
Wood Products
346
54
74
141
78
313
Forest
146
20
59
23
45
158
Other
-136
-42
19
-95
-17
-126
Total
1,873
429
639
404
402
1,752
As published
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
756
154
278
169
155
807
Packaging Solutions
-5
11
-7
-2
-6
56
Biomaterials
682
213
188
145
136
490
Wood Products
346
54
74
141
78
313
Forest
146
20
59
23
45
158
Paper
77
11
44
20
2
-25
Other
-130
-34
3
-92
-7
-48
Total
1,873
429
639
404
402
1,752
Cash flow after investing activities
Restated
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
488
61
230
116
81
480
Packaging Solutions
-14
9
-11
-2
-10
45
Biomaterials
536
168
156
114
97
391
Wood Products
264
28
57
124
55
252
Forest
91
-3
48
11
34
112
Other
-203
-61
8
-116
-34
-178
Total
1,162
202
489
247
224
1,102
As published
EUR million
2022
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
2021
Packaging Materials
440
51
212
103
74
459
Packaging Solutions
-40
-2
-15
-9
-14
26
Biomaterials
536
168
156
114
97
391
Wood Products
264
28
57
124
55
252
Forest
91
-3
48
11
34
112
Paper
16
-3
28
4
-12
-77
Other
-146
-37
1
-99
-11
-62
Total
1,162
202
489
247
224
1,102
Return on operating capital (operational ROOC) and return on capital employed (operational ROCE)
Presenting return measures based on the last 12 months is an effective way to analyse the most recent financial data on an annualised basis and is considered more suitable for tracking the development of long-term targets.
From Q1/2023 onwards, Stora Enso will present the operational return on capital employed (operational ROCE) based on the last 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. This is calculated by dividing the operational EBIT of the last 12 months with the average capital employed. The average capital employed for the last 12 months is determined as the average of the published capital employed of the last five quarter-ends.
Similarly, the return on operating capital (operational ROOC) for the divisions and the return on equity (ROE) for the Group will be based on the last 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period.
The presentation of operational ROCE, operational ROOC and ROE based on quarter or year-to-date figures will be discontinued.
Return on operating capital (operational ROOC) and return on capital employed (operational ROCE), restated based on the last 12 months
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
Packaging Materials1
18.6 %
21.0 %
20.3 %
18.4 %
Packaging Solutions1
7.9 %
14.0 %
18.0 %
18.6 %
Biomaterials1
25.3 %
22.9 %
20.7 %
22.2 %
Wood Products1
43.2 %
58.5 %
68.3 %
65.8 %
Forest2
3.7 %
3.5 %
3.6 %
3.7 %
1 Operational ROOC for last 12 months
2 Operational ROCE for last 12 months
Group return on capital employed (operational ROCE) and return on equity (ROE)
Q4/22
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
Operational ROCE, last 12 months
13.7 %
14.6 %
14.3 %
13.6 %
Operational ROCE excl. Forest division, last 12 months
20.4 %
22.1 %
21.7 %
20.5 %
Return on equity (ROE), last 12 months
13.3 %
14.3 %
14.5 %
14.4 %
For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors
