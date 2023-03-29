Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - The Grill Masters, a highly-regarded brand known for crafting exceptional custom grillz, is thrilled to unveil its latest additions to the line-up - the incredible smokable grillz and exquisite moissanite diamond grillz collections. The launch of the latest collections is set to take place in Atlanta in April 2023 and will be accessible at both their stores in Atlanta and Brunswick.

J. LaBron Anderson with his father and brother (Founders of The Grill Masters)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/160243_grillz1en.jpg

During a recent conference, details of the new releases were shared by the owner of The Grill Masters, J. LaBron Anderson. It was revealed that the new collections will feature the same level of quality and excellence. Additionally, the convenience of monthly payment options will be available to customers.

J. LaBron Anderson shared, "We're confident that our smokable grillz and moissanite diamond grillz collections will be the talk of the town, setting a new standard of luxury and sophistication. And with our expertise and attention to detail, we're certain that these pieces will be nothing short of extraordinary."

For more than two decades, The Grill Masters has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. They have an extensive range of luxury grillz, including over 11 styles and 30 unique designs. Using only the highest quality materials like gold and diamond, they offer exceptional custom grills on consumer demand and consumers worldwide can easily access their products through worldwide shipping.

J. LaBron Anderson further added, "Our journey began in 2001 with our first location in Brunswick, GA, founded by my father Vernon Jackson in Glynn Place Mall, where we established our reputation for crafting stunning Perm Cut Grillz and delivering custom design work. Over the years, we've proudly served over 10,000 satisfied customers, and our brand has grown to become a household name in luxury grillz. Today, we're thrilled to announce the opening of our second location in Atlanta, as we continue to expand our reach and attract a diverse clientele of celebrities and influencers. We remain committed to delivering the same level of quality and excellence that our customers have come to expect from The Grill Masters."

About The Grill Masters

The Grill Masters is a well-known, family-owned celebrity grill design brand based in Brunswick, Georgia. They have a second location in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded and owned by Vernon Jackson and his son J. LaBron Anderson, also known as M.O.G The Mogul, the company has been serving customers for over two decades and has built a following of over 10,000 satisfied consumers. With their exclusive custom grill designs, The Grill Masters is on a mission to establish itself as a top luxury grill brand.

