High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Employs Hyperspectral Scan Technology on Labrador West Iron Project Drill Core

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to report that it has participated in a hyperspectral scanning program in partnership with College of the North Atlantic (CNA) with funding provided by the National Research Council's (NRC) Industrial Research Assistance Program.

High Tide is actively advancing its Labrador West Iron Project located in the southern Labrador Trough, home to four operating iron ore mines, and less than 20 kilometres northeast of IOC/Rio Tinto's Carol Lake Mine complex in Labrador City, NL. On February 23, 2023 the Company released its maiden mineral resource estimate of 655 Mt @ 28.8% Fe in the inferred category.

The Hyperspectral Scanning Unit (HSU) laboratory offers world-class, high-resolution hyperspectral imaging capabilities in most currently accessible spectral ranges, spanning the Visible Near Infrared to the Longwave Infrared regions.

The HSU will identify mineralogy of the drill cores, especially the hematite vs. magnetite ratio, and contents of hydrated iron oxides, carbonates (including estimating mineral species), clay minerals (muscovite, kaolinite) and amphiboles (including roughly detecting subspecies, for example, of the deleterious mineral grunerite).

Steve Roebuck, Director, President & Interim CEO of High Tide Resources states, "Having access to the HSU has provided High Tide with a high-tech tool not normally available to an explorer while giving the geology team key information as we begin detailed modelling of the iron deposit. I would like to thank the team at College of the North Atlantic and the other programs who helped make this happen. This is just another example of how Newfoundland and Labrador, and in particular the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, supports the vital mineral exploration industry."

The HSU is primarily investigating mineralogical or other physio-chemical variability within geological samples. The technology is designed to quickly scan diamond drill core. The 5-camera system is able to scan a single 1.5 m long box in under a minute. This provides a better understanding of the geology and mineralogy of a mineral deposit and is a complement to physical logging as the HSU excels in revealing specific mineral composition that may be too small to see with the naked eye.

Approximately 1,000 m of core from three 2022 drill holes selected from the Labrador West Iron Project was scanned using the HSU at the NL government core storage facility in Happy Valley - Goose Bay.

College of the North Atlantic's (CNA) $2.0 million state-of-the-artmobile hyperspectral scanning unit (HSU covers the Visible Near Infrared (VNIR) and Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) spectral ranges, but also includes the seldom investigated Midwave Infrared (MWIR) and Longwave Infrared (LWIR) spectral ranges. The instrument can, therefore, cover the entirety of the 400-5,400 nm spectral range, with the addition of the 7,800-12,000 nm region. The unit is designed for high-resolution close-range (1 mm/pixel) analysis of drill core and is also equipped with a RGB camera and a 3D laser profiler.

The HSU project is a collaboration - led by College of the North Atlantic (CNA), and funded by ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) via its Regional Economic Growth though Innovation (REGI) program, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and by industry partners Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Agnico Eagle Mines.

Figure 1. Drill core being scanned by hyperspectral cameras (photo credit NL IET)

Figure 2. Iron and carbonate-rich drill core scanned using VNIR and SWIR hyperspectral cameras (photo credit CNA)

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located adjacent to the Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec and is earning a 100% interest in the road accessible Clearcut Lithium Project located ~75 kilometres southwest of Val d'Or, Quebec and the road accessible Big Bang Lithium Project located ~275 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Majority shareholder Avidian Gold (TSX.V: AVG) controls approximately 30% of High Tide's outstanding shares.

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck,

P.Geo., Director, President and Interim CEO of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

