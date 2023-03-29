Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Intellistocks, a boutique investment firm specializing in personalized wealth management services, announced today the launch of QuantAix, a powerful research software designed for in-house research analysts. The software provides unparalleled insights and analytics for US stocks, enabling analysts to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

QuantAix seamlessly integrates with search and other core capabilities, allowing analysts to quickly grasp and act on large amounts of information. The software's advanced features and functionalities enable analysts to identify potential opportunities that may not be visible using traditional analysis techniques. QuantAix's AI-powered analysis features allow analysts to identify patterns, trends, and correlations in US stock data, providing a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

QuantAix by Intellistocks: The AI-Enabled Software That Streamlines Research and Enhances Efficiency

Moreover, QuantAix works in conjunction with INTELIQ, Intellistocks' AI-enabled cutting-edge research system for stock advisory and wealth management. INTELIQ utilizes state-of-the-art AI technology, including natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, to analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, including financial statements, news articles, and social media. This allows the research team to identify patterns and trends that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

"The launch of QuantAix, in conjunction with INTELIQ, is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing clients with the most advanced research tools for stock advisory and wealth management services," said Nalini Jindal, Co-Founder of Intellistocks. "Our focus on developing advanced research tools is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our clients with the best possible investment advisory and wealth management experience."

Intellistocks has established a reputation for excellence in the highly competitive investment advisory industry. With a focus on rigorous risk management and a long-term investment philosophy, the firm's experienced team of portfolio managers utilizes a unique investment process that combines long-term opportunities with short-term investments. Intellistocks provides investment services to clients worldwide.

The firm's investment expertise spans a wide range of asset classes and geographies. Its portfolio managers are well-versed in the nuances of the US stock market. Additionally, Intellistocks has successfully managed portfolios in Brazil, the UAE, Turkey, and the UK, providing clients with exposure to international markets and opportunities.

The firm's investment process is driven by its proprietary research platform, INTELIQ, and now QuantAix, which enables the firm's portfolio managers to access and analyze vast amounts of data to identify investment opportunities. INTELIQ and QuantAix have been instrumental in helping Intellistocks remain at the forefront of investment research, delivering a unique and differentiated service that has consistently met the needs of clients.

Intellistocks is committed to building long-term relationships with clients, providing them with exceptional service and investment expertise. The firm's portfolio managers are dedicated to understanding clients' individual investment goals and risk tolerances, and work closely with them to develop customized investment strategies.

"We are proud to celebrate our 16th anniversary as a leading investment advisor that specializes in personalized wealth management services," said Jindal. "We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional results for our clients by combining cutting-edge technology with our unique investment philosophy that prioritizes risk management over growth. With the launch of QuantAix, we are confident that our in-house research analysts will be better equipped than ever to provide our clients with the most advanced investment research and advisory services."

In conclusion, Intellistocks is a boutique investment firm that specializes in personalized wealth management services and investment advisory for US stocks, with a focus on rigorous risk management, a long-term investment philosophy, and a commitment to exceptional service.

Headquartered in India, Intellistocks' research team spans across multiple countries including Hong Kong and Singapore, providing a global perspective to its investment advisory services. Additionally, the firm has a representative office in UAE. For more information on Intellistocks, its investment services, and QuantAix, please visit the company's website at www.intellistocks.com.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

