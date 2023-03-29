B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2022

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues grew by 25% to $11.3 million from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
- Gross profit margin improved to 22.8% compared to 19.0% in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
- Operating profit amounted to $652,000 compared to $58,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
- EBITDA amounted to $781,000 compared to $149,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
- Financial expenses increased to $115,000 from $2,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
- Net income amounted to $531,000 or $0.09 per basic share compared to $100,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;
Year 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues grew by 23% to $41.5 million from $33.6 million in the year 2021 ;
- Gross profit margin improved to 21.8% from 19.6% in the year 2021;
- Operating profit increased to $1.9 million from $0.5 million in the year 2021;
- EBITDA amounted to $2.4 million compared to $0.84 million in the year 2021.
- Financial expenses increased to $647,000 from $105,000 in the year 2021.
- Net income amounted to $1.28 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $0.45 million or $0.09 per basic share in the year 2021.
Financial Outlook:
For the full year 2023, BOS currently expects:
- Revenues of $45 million
- Net income of $1.5 million
Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We are pleased with the financial results of year 2022, which were above our expectations. We feel comfortable with our year 2023 projection and we are executing our growth plan that should yield further positive results in year 2024."
Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman stated: " Year 2022 was characterized by continued strengthening of BOS' core capabilities and enhancement of our competitive position in our different market places. This forms the basis for our future growth and profits."
About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:
· Services - The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
· Integration - the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
· Development - the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Revenues
|$ 41,511
|$ 33,634
|$ 11,328
|$ 9,079
|Cost of revenues
|32,451
|27,048
|8,738
|7,351
|Gross profit
|9,060
|6,586
|2,590
|1,728
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|166
|208
|38
|54
|Sales and marketing
|4,924
|3,955
|1,375
|1,053
|General and administrative
|2,122
|1,906
|564
|563
|Other income, net
|(81)
|-
|(39)
|-
|Total operating costs and expenses
|7,131
|6,069
|1,938
|1,670
|Operating income
|1,929
|517
|652
|58
|Financial expenses, net
|(647)
|(105)
|(115)
|2
|Income before taxes on income
|1,282
|412
|537
|60
|Taxes benefit (taxes on income)
|(6)
|39
|(6)
|40
|Net income
|$ 1,276
|$ 451
|$ 531
|$ 100
|Basic and diluted net income per share
|$ 0.23
|$ 0.09
|$ 0.09
|$ 0.02
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
|5,550
|5,212
|5,702
|5,301
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|5,589
|5,424
|5,703
|5,438
|Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|5,702
|5,251
|5,702
|5,251
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| December
31, 2022
|December
31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
| (Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,763
|$
|1,875
|Restricted bank deposits
|130
|242
|Trade receivables
|10,834
|9,209
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|1,414
|977
|Inventories
|6,433
|5,567
|Total current assets
|20,574
|17,870
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|260
|150
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|3,270
|1,097
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
|1,110
|944
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|486
|20
|GOODWILL
|4,895
|4,676
|Total assets
|$
|30,595
|$
|24,757
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|586
|$
|740
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|301
|538
|Trade payables
|7,984
|5,200
|Employees and payroll accruals
|1,016
|996
|Deferred revenues
|542
|917
|Advances net of inventory in process
|47
|249
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|719
|112
|Total current liabilities
|11,195
|8,752
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|1,294
|681
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|827
|565
|Long-term deferred revenues
|241
|132
|Accrued severance pay
|404
|280
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,766
|1,658
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|16,634
|14,347
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|30, 595
|$
|24,757
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Year ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating income
|$
|1,929
|$
|517
|$
|652
|$
|58
|Add:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|107
|20
|31
|5
|Stock-based compensation
|97
|67
|22
|23
|Depreciation
|255
|238
|76
|63
|EBITDA
|$
|2,388
|$
|842
|$
|781
|$
|149
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31,
2022
|Revenues
|$
|15,318
|$
|25,232
|$
|961
|$
|41,511
|Gross profit (loss)
|3,778
|5,441
|(159
|)
|-
|9,060
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,535
|3,450
|425
|-
|6,410
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|721
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,243
|$
|1,991
|$
|(584
|)
|-
|1,929
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(653
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,276
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Year ended December 31,
2021
|Revenues
|$
|13,192
|$
|19,008
|$
|1,576
|$
|(142)
|$
|33,634
|Gross profit (loss)
|3,338
|3,708
|(460
|)
|-
|6,586
|Allocated operating expenses
|2,300
|2,497
|573
|-
|5,370
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|699
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|1,038
|$
|1,211
|$
|(1,033
|)
|-
|517
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|(66
|)
|Net income
|$
|451
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended December 31,
2022
|Revenues
|$
|4,273
|$
|6,789
|$
|266
|$
|11,328
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,187
|1,560
|(157
|)
|-
|2,590
|Allocated operating expenses
|645
|1,014
|78
|-
|1,737
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|201
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|542
|$
|546
|$
|(235
|)
|-
|652
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|121
|Net income
|$
|531
|RFID
|Supply
Chain
Solutions
|Intelligent
Robotics
|Intercompany
|Consolidated
|Three months ended December 31,
2021
|Revenues
|$
|3,999
|$
|4,840
|$
|236
|$
|4
|$
|9,079
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,126
|1,025
|(423
|)
|-
|1,728
|Allocated operating expenses
|659
|709
|121
|-
|1,489
|Unallocated operating expenses*
|-
|-
|181
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|467
|$
|316
|$
|(544
|)
|-
|58
|Financial expenses and tax on income
|42
|Net income
|$
|100
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.