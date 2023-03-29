B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2022

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew by 25% to $11.3 million from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

grew by 25% to $11.3 million from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of the year 2021; Gross profit margin improved to 22.8% compared to 19.0% in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

improved to 22.8% compared to 19.0% in the fourth quarter of the year 2021; Operating profit amounted to $652,000 compared to $58,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

amounted to $652,000 compared to $58,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021; EBITDA amounted to $781,000 compared to $149,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

amounted to $781,000 compared to $149,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021; Financial expenses increased to $115,000 from $2,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

increased to $115,000 from $2,000 in the fourth quarter of the year 2021; Net income amounted to $531,000 or $0.09 per basic share compared to $100,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the fourth quarter of the year 2021;

Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew by 23% to $41.5 million from $33.6 million in the year 2021 ;

grew by 23% to $41.5 million from $33.6 million in the year 2021 ; Gross profit margin improved to 21.8% from 19.6% in the year 2021;

margin improved to 21.8% from 19.6% in the year 2021; Operating profit increased to $1.9 million from $0.5 million in the year 2021;

increased to $1.9 million from $0.5 million in the year 2021; EBITDA amounted to $2.4 million compared to $0.84 million in the year 2021.

amounted to $2.4 million compared to $0.84 million in the year 2021. Financial expenses increased to $647,000 from $105,000 in the year 2021.

increased to $647,000 from $105,000 in the year 2021. Net income amounted to $1.28 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $0.45 million or $0.09 per basic share in the year 2021.

Financial Outlook:

For the full year 2023, BOS currently expects:

Revenues of $45 million

Net income of $1.5 million

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We are pleased with the financial results of year 2022, which were above our expectations. We feel comfortable with our year 2023 projection and we are executing our growth plan that should yield further positive results in year 2024."

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman stated: " Year 2022 was characterized by continued strengthening of BOS' core capabilities and enhancement of our competitive position in our different market places. This forms the basis for our future growth and profits."

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

· Services - The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

· Integration - the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

· Development - the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) Revenues $ 41,511 $ 33,634 $ 11,328 $ 9,079 Cost of revenues 32,451 27,048 8,738 7,351 Gross profit 9,060 6,586 2,590 1,728 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 166 208 38 54 Sales and marketing 4,924 3,955 1,375 1,053 General and administrative 2,122 1,906 564 563 Other income, net (81) - (39) - Total operating costs and expenses 7,131 6,069 1,938 1,670 Operating income 1,929 517 652 58 Financial expenses, net (647) (105) (115) 2 Income before taxes on income 1,282 412 537 60 Taxes benefit (taxes on income) (6) 39 (6) 40 Net income $ 1,276 $ 451 $ 531 $ 100 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.23 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,550 5,212 5,702 5,301 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,589 5,424 5,703 5,438 Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 5,702 5,251 5,702 5,251





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,763 $ 1,875 Restricted bank deposits 130 242 Trade receivables 10,834 9,209 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,414 977 Inventories 6,433 5,567 Total current assets 20,574 17,870 LONG-TERM ASSETS 260 150 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,270 1,097 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 1,110 944 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 486 20 GOODWILL 4,895 4,676 Total assets $ 30,595 $ 24,757





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 586 $ 740 Operating lease liabilities, current 301 538 Trade payables 7,984 5,200 Employees and payroll accruals 1,016 996 Deferred revenues 542 917 Advances net of inventory in process 47 249 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 719 112 Total current liabilities 11,195 8,752 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,294 681 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 827 565 Long-term deferred revenues 241 132 Accrued severance pay 404 280 Total long-term liabilities 2,766 1,658 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 16,634 14,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30, 595 $ 24,757





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 1,929 $ 517 $ 652 $ 58 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 107 20 31 5 Stock-based compensation 97 67 22 23 Depreciation 255 238 76 63 EBITDA $ 2,388 $ 842 $ 781 $ 149





SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Year ended December 31,

2022

Revenues $ 15,318 $ 25,232 $ 961 $ 41,511 Gross profit (loss) 3,778 5,441 (159 ) - 9,060 Allocated operating expenses 2,535 3,450 425 - 6,410 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 721 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,243 $ 1,991 $ (584 ) - 1,929 Financial expenses and tax on income (653 ) Net income $ 1,276





RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Year ended December 31,

2021 Revenues $ 13,192

$ 19,008 $ 1,576

$ (142) $ 33,634 Gross profit (loss) 3,338 3,708 (460 ) - 6,586 Allocated operating expenses 2,300 2,497 573

- 5,370 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 699 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,038 $ 1,211 $ (1,033 ) - 517 Financial expenses and tax on income (66 ) Net income $ 451

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended December 31,

2022 Revenues $ 4,273 $ 6,789 $ 266

$ 11,328 Gross profit (loss) 1,187 1,560 (157 ) - 2,590 Allocated operating expenses 645 1,014 78

- 1,737 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 201 Income (loss) from operations $ 542 $ 546 $ (235 ) - 652 Financial expenses and tax on income 121

Net income $ 531





RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended December 31,

2021 Revenues $ 3,999 $ 4,840 $

236

$ 4 $ 9,079 Gross profit (loss) 1,126 1,025 (423 ) - 1,728 Allocated operating expenses 659 709 121

- 1,489 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 181 Income (loss) from operations $ 467 $ 316 $ (544 ) - 58 Financial expenses and tax on income 42

Net income $ 100

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

