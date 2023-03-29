In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1.573,00
|1.580,00
|13:51
|1.575,50
|1.577,00
|13:51
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (29.03.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED ZAE000013181 34 ZAR 1,7268 EUR AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S A DK0010244425 4300 DKK 577,305 EUR AP MOELLER-MAERSK...
► Artikel lesen
|12:17
|RCL Foods to sell frozen logistics business to Denmark's AP Moller in R1.25bn deal
|09:43
|Maersk-Aktie bricht heute um 26 % ein - was steckt dahinter?
|08:54
|Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
| In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Maersk (75/23)
|NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return futures in A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation...
► Artikel lesen